ARHT Media’s Hologram Technology Recreates Star Trek Discovery’s Iconic Transporter at Paramount+ Summit of Stars in London

TORONTO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT Media” or “ARHT” or the “Company”) [TSXV:ART], the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality and low-latency hologram and digital content, recently partnered with Paramount+ to deliver a Star Trek themed hologram experience to the general public at the Paramount+ Summit of Stars.



The event took place in London from June 20th, 2022 until July 17th, 2022 and featured a series of consumer-led installations, pop-ups and activations inspired by popular film and TV shows streaming on Paramount+. The activations aimed to draw visitors to the Piccadilly and Leicester Square area in London, and give patrons the opportunity to enter a recreated set of the iconic transporter from Star Trek Discovery and become a hologram before their own eyes as they “beamed up” just like characters from the show.

Overall, the activation was successful, with over 5,000 visitors coming through The Paramount+ Experience during the two-week opening, and over 80% of those visitors engaging with Paramount+’s CAPSULE Star Trek experience. The Star Trek Experience was also a huge hit on social media, resulting in over 4,000 selfie moments being created and boasting an influencer campaign which reached over 3 million users.

“The Star Trek experience was a great success, and guests were amazed that they were able to witness being turned into holograms, especially as part of such a timeless television show,” stated Tim West, Senior Brand PR Director at Paramount+. “We had a huge number of visitors during the activation, owing in no small part to being located in an iconic central London spot with high foot traffic. ARHT’s hologram technology was a great fit for The Paramount+ Experience, and we love how it allowed for such an immersive and interactive experience.“

“With the launch of our latest hologram display solution, CAPSULE, we have entered a new realm of applications for our hologram technology, including more experiential and entertainment-focused solutions,” stated ARHT CEO, Larry O’Reilly. “We’re incredibly pleased that Paramount+ selected our technology for such an exciting promotion. This was the perfect use case to show the potential that CAPSULE can offer marketers to help create the most engaging interactive experience using holograms.”

View a video case study of the Paramount+ Summit of Stars experience by visiting: https://vimeo.com/732490390

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fccb0082-d49c-4f15-821c-d1336074cfe8

About Paramount+

Paramount+ is an American video-on-demand service owned by Paramount Global. The service's content is drawn primarily from the libraries of CBS Media Ventures (including CBS Studios), Paramount Media Networks (formerly Viacom Media Networks), and Paramount Pictures, while also including original series and films, live streaming sports coverage, and in the U.S., live streaming of local CBS broadcast stations.

About ARHT Media

ARHT is a pioneer in the live hologram industry and their HoloPresence™ technology offers a complete end-to-end solution for the Capture, Transmission and Display of live holograms for in-person, hybrid, and online events. They have a range of hologram display solutions to suit multiple use cases, including a premium online presentation solution, the Virtual Global Stage™, and the largest global Holographic Telepresence network of hologram Capture and Display locations, ensuring a presenter can beam into a meeting or event as a live hologram from virtually anywhere in the world.

