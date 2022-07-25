Neuronetics and Alleviant Health Centers Announce Exclusive Partnership

Partnership Will Bring Non-drug NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy for Mental Health to Thousands More Patients



MALVERN, Pa., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, including drug-resistant depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), today announced a commercial partnership with Alleviant Health Centers (“Alleviant”), a network of full-service mental health clinics that currently operates five locations in Arkansas and plans to expand its service footprint. Under the partnership agreement, Neuronetics will be the exclusive supplier of new transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) equipment to Alleviant and its clinics, with an initial six NeuroStar Advanced Therapy systems delivered in 2022.

“We are delighted to partner with Alleviant to provide more people who need it with access to NeuroStar as a new possibility for non-drug depression treatment,” said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics. “Alleviant’s commitment to offering innovative solutions and their focus on making the world a better place by improving the lives of others makes this an ideal match for us.”

NeuroStar Advanced Therapy is a non-invasive, non-drug treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to target key areas of the brain that are underactive in people with major depressive disorder (MDD). NeuroStar is the leading TMS treatment for depression in adult patients and has been proven to be safe and effective, with over 4.5 million treatments delivered to over 127,000 patients to-date. Patients treated with NeuroStar achieved a high response rate of 83% and a remission rate of 62% (Sackeim, et al. 2020).

“I care so much about people who are suffering, and I believe it is my responsibility to share proven clinical solutions and knowledge to everyone burdened with conditions we know how to treat,” said Brian Mears, CRNA, Founder, President & CEO of Alleviant Health Centers. “We were using a different TMS device and decided to partner with Neuronetics because the support they provide for our clinics and the tremendous treatment outcomes with NeuroStar TMS will enable us to continue to grow our TMS service line and strengthen the patient-centric care that is so important to healing.”

