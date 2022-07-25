Computer Accessories Market 2022-2028 : Key Payers, Geographical Regions, Types, Applications, Latest Trends, Technologies, Developments, Challenges

Pune, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Accessories Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Computer Accessories market during the forecast period.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Computer Accessories Market
The global Computer Accessories market size is estimated to be worth USD 15120 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19350 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
Computer Accessories Market Segmentation: -
Segment by Type
- CPU
- Motherboard
- Hard Disk
- Memory
- Power Supply
- Display Devices
- Other
Segment by Sale Channel
- Computer Shopping Mall
- Computer Accessories Specialty Stores
- Other
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
Key Players in the Computer Accessories Market: -
- HP Development Company
- Seagate Technology
- DELL
- Toshiba Corporation
- Western Digital
- Logitech
- Lenovo
- Microsoft
- Seiko Epson
- Lexmark International
- ASUS
