Viva Gold Corp to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 27th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viva Gold Corp. (TSX Venture: VAU; OTCQB: VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is focused on advancing the Tonopah Gold Project, located on the world class Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, towards feasibility and permitting and has recently completed a core drilling program.

DATE: July 28th, 2022

TIME: 1:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3ni2TNT



Available for 1x1 meetings: July 27th and July 28th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

The Company recently completed a 1,300-meter, 6-hole core drilling program with drilling focused primarily in the western and eastern extents of the main deposit. Assay results are pending. The core holes are designed to penetrate through the pit wall of the $1,650 resource pit shell to capture information and core sample to address the following:

1) Infill undrilled areas inside the resource pit shell to potentially add additional gold mineralization and to target areas of inferred mineralization for upgrade to measured and indicated categories;

2) Provide detailed structural and rock core information to allow completion of a geotechnical study initiated by Viva in 2020 to support pit slope angle determination for feasibility level mine design study; and

3) Provide additional core sample for metallurgical optimization and environmental testwork.

A second reverse circulation (“RC”) drill has been contracted for work to commence in September 2022. The lower cost RC program will be targeted to further infill between existing widely spaced holes on open extensions along the main ESE-WNW trend of the deposit.

About Viva Gold Corp

Viva Gold Corp holds 100% of the Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position consisting of approximately 10,500 acres located on the world class Walker Lane Trend in western Nevada, 30 minutes’ drive south-east of the Kinross Round Mountain mine and 20 minutes’ drive from the Town of Tonopah. The project has a measured and indicated contained mineral gold resource of 394,000 ounces at a gold grade of 0.78 grams/tonne and 206,000 ounces of Inferred resource at 0.87 grams/tonne. Viva is advancing the project towards feasibility and permitting.

