Blameless CEO Lyon Wong to Move Into Executive Chairman Role and Announces New CEO

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blameless , provider of a Reliability Engineering platform, today announces Lyon Wong, Founder and CEO of Blameless, has decided to take a new role as Executive Chairman. Jim Gochee is hired as the new CEO to drive the adoption of the Blameless solution for global DevOps and SRE teams.



“As Blameless continues its rapid growth, I believe that now is the best time to add someone like Jim to the executive team. Myself and the rest of the board are excited to have found Jim and he is the right fit to join the exceptional executive team already assembled. I recruited Jim because he brings a great level of empathy for customers and their issues. He knows the challenges that SRE teams face and has handled his share of major incidents. I am confident in Jim’s leadership ability to scale Blameless and fully support him with my direction on company strategy and vision as Chairman,” said Wong.

Jim Gochee’s Background

Gochee brings over three decades of engineering and DevOps experience with eleven years at New Relic, where he held numerous positions including VP of Engineering, Chief Product Officer and Chief Technical Officer. In 2016, Jim oversaw the formation of New Relic’s Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) practice where he saw first-hand the benefits of building a reliability-first culture. Other notable accomplishments include taking the company public in 2014 and being positioned as a leader in Gartner’s APM Magic Quadrant for consecutive years, starting in 2013.

He began his career at Apple, where he received a number of patents for the work he did as a member of the System Software division.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead Blameless as we move to our next phase of growth. My goal is to get Blameless into the hands of as many engineering teams as possible,” said Gochee. “Reliability is fundamental to every digital experience, and it starts with strong incident management rigor. Every on-call engineer needs steps to follow, support along the way, and the ability to capture data for later analysis. I’m excited about the value we’re delivering to our customers, and I look forward to helping them mature their reliability practices.”

Blameless Update

The company doubled headcount across all business functions in the last year.

Expanded leadership with executives from Kong, Atlassian, Honeycomb, and New Relic.

Grew new business by 220% in the past 12 months with adoption across medium and large enterprises.

Doubled the footprint in enterprise customer accounts.

Released new product capabilities with SLO, CommsFlow and Service Directory.



The Blameless platform provides critical automated workflows, context, communications and rich data insights from incident start to resolution. Teams stay aligned, cut toil and embrace learning to improve reliability through:

Incident Management : Minimize risk through automated tasks, workflow integrations and tailored runbooks. Assemble teams rapidly, remove distractions and allow them to focus on rapid problem solving.

: Minimize risk through automated tasks, workflow integrations and tailored runbooks. Assemble teams rapidly, remove distractions and allow them to focus on rapid problem solving. Retrospectives : Reduce the manual lift for post-incident review. Mitigate future issues and avoid repeat incidents with clear follow-up actions and reports.

: Reduce the manual lift for post-incident review. Mitigate future issues and avoid repeat incidents with clear follow-up actions and reports. Reliability Insights: Share dashboards and reports across all business functions that identify patterns including MTTx measures, causal analyses and customer impact.

Share dashboards and reports across all business functions that identify patterns including MTTx measures, causal analyses and customer impact. SLO Manager: Manage critical parts of the service based on what customers expect and want. Track performance and health with error budgets and proactively get ahead of incidents.

About Blameless

Blameless drives resiliency across the software lifecycle by operationalizing Reliability Engineering practices. Teams share a unified context during incidents, efficiently communicate, and resolve quickly. With detailed retrospectives, teams up-level and continuously improve end-user experiences. Leading brands such as Procore, Under Armour, Citrix, Mercari, Fox, and Home Depot, rely on Blameless to embrace a culture of continuous improvement, do more with less, and protect their customers.

Blameless is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Third Point Ventures and Decibel. For more information, please visit www.blameless.com and LinkedIn or Twitter .

