Fusion Connect and Intrado Reach Agreement to Transition Enterprise Clients to Fusion Connect’s Strategic Communication and Managed Network Services

ATLANTA and ISLANDIA, N.Y., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Connect, a leading provider of managed security and collaboration services, and Intrado Corporation, a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today they have signed an agreement to transition Intrado’s enterprise voice and network clients to a leading set of strategic communication services offered by Fusion Connect. The clients will benefit from Fusion Connect’s next generation communications, security, and managed network services, as well as their industry leading service guarantee.



“I’m thrilled we’ve built this partnership with Intrado to deliver our leading set of communication and network services to a wide range of Intrado enterprise clients,” said Brian Crotty, CEO at Fusion Connect. “This agreement supports our mission to be a leading global provider of security and collaboration services to mid-market and enterprise clients and enables us to extend our superior client experience to an even larger base of enterprise clients.”

Delivering a superior client experience at Fusion Connect is reinforced by the recent 2022 Bronze Stevie® Award in the Customer Service Team of the Year category and a 2022 Gold Globee Award for Customer Service and Support Team Department of the Year.

In addition to the clients who will transition to Fusion Connect, certain employees from Intrado, including account managers supporting many enterprise clients, will join the Fusion Connect family in North America and Europe, helping accelerate Fusion Connect’s growth and create account level continuity.

“This agreement allows for the strategic repositioning of our Cloud Collaboration business,” said Rob Bellmar, President and General Manager, Strategy and Transformation, Cloud Collaboration. “It enables Intrado to focus on our current core solutions while providing continuity to our Microsoft services, VoiceMaxx CE, and Maxxis network clients in North America and EMEA.”

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment bank, acted as exclusive financial advisor to Intrado in connection with this transaction.

Bank Street Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Fusion Connect in connection with this transaction.



About Fusion Connect

Fusion Connect manages, orchestrates, and secures the critical technology infrastructure that enables the connected enterprise. We tailor our highly available and secure cloud communication, collaboration, security, and network management platforms to meet the unique needs of our mid-market and enterprise customers. Our AI-based management systems, along with our highly skilled technicians, dynamically ensure world-class application performance under any conditions. For more information, go to www.fusionconnect.com or call us at +1-866-829-4318.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

