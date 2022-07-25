Paladin Cloud Receives New Investment from T-Mobile Ventures

PISCATAWAY, N.J., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Cloud, a leader in open source cloud security, announced today that T-Mobile Ventures has participated in its $3.3M seed financing round. T-Mobile will collaborate with Paladin Cloud to equip developers with a powerful platform to detect, visualize and remediate key risks in their cloud environments.



With Paladin Cloud, developers can continuously monitor their cloud services in real-time, leveraging best practice security policies in an open, connector-based architecture. The open source platform identifies and eliminates misconfigurations and reduces security risks, while automating workflow and remediation activities. The company’s extensible policy management plane covers AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud with the ability to connect into cloud-based enterprise systems. Leveraging T-Mobile’s PacBot framework, Paladin Cloud is building a new open source community dedicated to holistically improving cloud security.

“T-Mobile’s leadership in the 5G/Edge developer community makes them an ideal choice for a collaboration partner,” said Daniel Deeney, Co-Founder and CEO. “We’re excited to provide developers with an open source platform that improves their overall cloud security posture while protecting their applications,” said Steve Hull, Co-Founder and CTO, who was also one of the original creators of PacBot.

“T-Mobile is thrilled to be the first wireless provider to invest in Paladin Cloud. We share a vision to enable developers to build and deploy modern applications quickly and securely,” said Rob Roy, SVP of Emerging Products at T-Mobile. “This investment is another step forward in unlocking innovation on our industry-leading 5G network.”

Paladin Cloud’s open source product is free to download and use at GitHub. The company supports its users through its Slack and Gitter channels.

About Paladin Cloud

Paladin Cloud is a rapidly growing, open source, cloud security company with a Security-as-Code platform that helps developers and security teams significantly reduce risks in cloud environments to protect their applications and data. The company’s holistic approach to cloud security is based on its policy management plane that leverages best practice security policies in an open, connector-based architecture. Paladin Cloud is backed by Okapi Venture Capital, Bowery Capital, SaaS Ventures, Touchdown Ventures, Samsung Next, T-Mobile Ventures and UST. For more information, please visit www.paladincloud.io or connect with us at LinkedIn and Twitter.

Press Contact:

SGPR

samsungnext@smallgirlspr.com