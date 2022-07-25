About DRAFT RESOLUTION for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze” of August 8, 2022

English Latvian

DRAFT RESOLUTION

for the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

of the Joint Stock Company “Latvijas Gāze”

of August 8, 2022

Adoption of the decision on commencement of the reorganisation process or reduction of equity capital of the Company

1. To take note of the assessment made by the board of the joint-stock company "Latvijas Gāze" (hereinafter - the Company) regarding the task given at the June 27, 2022 shareholders' meeting of the Company - reorganization of the Company through division and reduction of the Company's share capital, enforcement impossibility due to the restrictions set by the National Security Law.

2. To initiate:

2.1. reorganization of the Company by division pursuant to Section 336(4) of the Commercial Law, as a result of which the Company would transfer part of its property – and namely, 39,900,000 shares of the joint-stock company “GASO”, registration number 40203108921, representing 100% of its share capital – to a newly incorporated company. As a result of the reorganization, all shareholders of the Company shall become shareholders of the newly incorporated company proportionate to their shareholding in the Company;

or

2.2. reduction of the equity capital of the Company pursuant to Section 262(1)(2) of the Commercial Law, as a result of which shareholders of the Company as a payment for submitted shares would receive shares of the joint-stock company “GASO”, registration number 40203108921, owned by the Company, proportionally to shareholders’ participation in the equity capital of the Company.

Riga, July 25, 2022

On behalf of the JSC “Latvijas Gāze”,

Chairman of the Board

Aigars Kalvītis

