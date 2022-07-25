Fresh Vine Wine Launches on Gopuff, the Go-To Platform for Immediate Delivery of Consumers’ Everyday Needs

MINNEAPOLIS, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE), the premier producer of lower carb, lower sugar, and lower calorie premium wines in the United States, co-founded by Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, today announced the Company’s “Better For You” wines are now available through Gopuff , the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ evolving everyday needs. Fresh Vine Wine’s Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir varietals are available for easy, immediate delivery to customers in 15 states, including: California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Virginia, Illinois, Washington, Oregon, Tennessee, and Georgia. In addition, Gopuff will now offer for sale Fresh Vine Wine at its BevMo! retail stores.



"We are extremely excited to have our products included in Gopuff’s alcohol assortment. Gopuff is the undisputed leader in easy, immediate delivery of everyday needs, including wine. This partnership will enable consumers another way to conveniently access our varietals while providing Gopuff with a category leader for its growing base of health-conscious consumers,” said Rick Nechio, Interim CEO of Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. “Availability on Gopuff is yet another indication of the success of our brand that is driving demand for nationwide availability in all channels, including retail locations, restaurants and online convenience. We are honored to work with this disruptive innovative company to add to their growing assortment of food and beverage products available for immediate delivery in cities across the U.S.”

Fresh Vine Wine Rosé, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir varietals are available for purchase on Gopuff.com or on the Gopuff iOS or Android app.

Fresh Vine Wine, Inc. (NYSE American: VINE) is a premier producer of lower carb, lower calorie premium wines in the United States, kicking off a 2022 growth plan following its IPO in mid-December 2021. Fresh Vine Wine's brand vision is to lead the emerging natural and accessible premium wine category, as health trends continue to accelerate in the US marketplace. The 2020 US wine market was a $69 billion category. Fresh Vine Wine plans to accelerate growth in 2022 by amplifying its marketing, expanding product offerings, and expanding its team. Fresh Vine Wine positions its core brand lineup as an affordable luxury, retailing between $14.99-$22.99. Fresh Vine Wine's varietals currently include its Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Rosé.

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements regarding the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's ability to hire additional personnel and to manage the growth of its business; the Company's reliance on its brand name, reputation and product quality; the Company's ability to adequately address increased demands that may be placed on its management, operational and production capabilities; the effectiveness of the Company's advertising and promotional activities and investments; the Company's reliance on celebrities to endorse its wines and market its brand; general competitive conditions; fluctuations in consumer demand for wine; overall decline in the health of the economy and consumer discretionary spending; the occurrence of adverse weather events, natural disasters, public health emergencies, or other unforeseen circumstances that may cause delays to or interruptions in the Company's operations; risks associated with disruptions in the Company's supply chain for grapes and raw and processed materials; the impact of COVID-19 and its variants on the Company's customers, suppliers, business operations and financial results; disrupted or delayed service by the distributors the Company relies on for the distribution of its wines; the Company's ability to successfully execute its growth strategy; the Company's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; the Company's ability to protect its trademarks and other intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to comply with laws and regulations affecting its business, including those relating to the manufacture, sale and distribution of wine; claims, demands and lawsuits to which the Company may be subject and the risk that its insurance or indemnities coverage may not be sufficient; the Company's ability to operate, update or implement its IT systems; the Company's ability to successfully pursue strategic acquisitions and integrate acquired businesses; the Company's potential ability to obtain additional financing when and if needed; the Company's founders' significant influence over the Company; and the risks identified in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. You are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The Company's business is subject to substantial risks and uncertainties, including those referenced above. Investors, potential investors, and others should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties.