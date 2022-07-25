Chiesi Group joins White House pledge to decarbonize healthcare sector

Chiesi Group signed the HHS Health Care Sector Climate Pledge to achieve even greater progress on climate resilience

The White House cited Chiesi’s leadership in exceeding the pledge by tackling emissions from fluorinated gases used in common devices like inhalers, with the goal of reducing their carbon footprint by at least 90%

CARY, N.C., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi, the international research-focused biopharmaceutical group, signed the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Care Sector Climate Pledge, committing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030. The pledge was developed by The Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE) in conjunction with the White House.

The HHS Health Care Sector Climate Pledge is a call to action for organizations in the healthcare industry to take part in working to end climate change, the greatest threat to global public health. In addition to reducing their carbon footprint, signatories also commit to producing detailed plans to build climate resilience for their facilities and the communities they serve.

Chiesi joined the Biden Administration for a White House event on June 30 with the HHS, where Maria Paola Chiesi, Shared Value & Sustainability Head of Chiesi Group, and industry colleagues officially signed the pledge. The White House recognized the efforts of Chiesi Group’s climate action, going beyond the HHS Health Care Sector Climate Pledge to achieve even greater progress on climate resilience and leading the way on tackling emissions from fluorinated gases used in common devices like inhalers, with the goal of reducing their carbon footprint by at least 90%. Chiesi is committed to further advancing toward its net-zero goals while continuing to provide high-quality care for patients. The company believes this is the only possible way forward to guarantee sustainable access to healthcare in the future.

“As the U.S. affiliate of Chiesi Group, Chiesi USA feels especially empowered and proud to take part in this pledge developed and signed here in the U.S.,” said Jon Zwinski, General Manager and CEO of Chiesi USA. “We work toward sustainability each day through efforts on our own team and in tandem with Chiesi Group.”

Along with committing to this pledge, Chiesi Group recently released its 2021 Annual and Sustainability report tracking the actions taken to conduct its business more sustainably and responsibly. Chiesi USA takes part in these actions through its participation in the Better Building initiative at its headquarters in North Carolina. After conducting a thorough Sustainability Assessment of the building’s performance along factors of energy, water, waste, transportation and human experience, Chiesi USA developed an Action Plan to address areas of improvement in the next year.

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is an international, research-focused biopharmaceuticals group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment.

By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to create shared value for society as a whole is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. Since 2019, Chiesi is the world’s largest biopharmaceutical group to be certified B Corp, meaning that its sustainability efforts are measured and assessed by the most ambitious global standards. The company aims at becoming net-zero by 2035.

With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), operates in 30 countries, and counts more than 6,000 employees. The Group’s research and development centre in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden.

For further information please visit www.chiesi.com

Contacts

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Chiesi USA: Neha Suryavanshi, +1 (919) 678 6611 x1533, neha.suryavanshi@chiesi.com

PP-G-0966 V1.0

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/60e1d45f-b35e-46fd-9bd1-97d90ca5a352