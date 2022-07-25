TruMed Systems Awarded Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier, Inc

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruMed® Systems, the fastest growing medication, vaccine and inventory management solution company has been awarded a group purchasing contract with Premier, Inc., a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Effective immediately, the agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for TruMed’s automated vaccine storage and inventory management solutions.



"We are honored to be awarded a Group Purchasing Agreement with Premier," said TruMed Systems CEO Jesper Jensen. "We are proud to collaborate with the largest hospital group purchasing organization and make it easier for Premier members to obtain AccuVax and AccuShelf. AccuVax and AccuShelf enables providers to focus on Top of License care, avoids costly errors and facilitates better outcomes. This agreement is a natural extension of our value proposition as it saves time in the procurement process for Premier Members as well.”

AccuVax® Vaccine Management system provides Premier members the benefits of an automated, all-in-one medication and vaccine storage and handling solution. The system streamlines medication workflows, saves nurses’ time, minimizes waste, safeguards medication potency and helps protect against medical errors. AccuVax ensures that medication and vaccine efficacy and safety is maintained to the strictest of standards through a unique door-less design and built-in battery backup that maintain an ideal temperature.

Additionally, Premier members will have access to AccuShelf® by TruMed®. AccuShelf simplifies healthcare inventory control, from item tracking to patient administration. AccuShelf uses a scanner-based system to record inventory reliably and accurately, helping medical staff save time while easily keeping track of medication, supplies and equipment.

Through this agreement, TruMed Systems serves as a key supplier for Premier, Inc., who proactively acts on behalf of their members to create value and access to discounted benefits.

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 225,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About TruMed Systems, Inc. the makers of AccuVax Vaccine Storage and Inventory Management System: TruMed Systems, is the fastest growing vaccine storage and handling company providing inventory management solutions to over 12,000 providers in individual clinics, Community Health Centers (CHC), major health systems/IDN’s, and public healthcare facilities throughout the U.S. AccuVax is the only vaccine storage and inventory management system that automates vaccine control and integrity, minimizes patient risk of incorrect vaccine delivery, and optimizes office workflow so that providers can focus on Top of License care. AccuVax is an integrated solution that includes hardware, software, online reports through its cloud-based portal, AccuSite, software updates, training, optional EHR integrations, 24/7 support and maintenance, and industry-leading security. Learn more AccuVax.com, 844-878-6331, or info@AccuVax.com.

TruMed Contact: Jesper Jensen, CEO, 844-878-6331, jesper.jensen@trumedsystems.com

Media Contact: Josie Haney, Head of Product Marketing, josie.haney@trumedsystems.com

