SomaLogic to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

BOULDER, Colo. , July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in AI-data driven proteomics technology, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, August 15, 2022. Company management will host a corresponding audio webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.



Those interested in listening to the audio webcast should register online here. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.somalogic.com/.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful, and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

SomaSignal™ tests are developed and their performance characteristics determined by SomaLogic, Inc. They have neither been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. SomaLogic operates a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited laboratory.

