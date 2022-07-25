Creative Co-Op Chooses GAINS for Multi-Channel Retail Supply Chain Planning and Inventory Optimization

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAINS, a provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions, today announced that a leading home accessories designer, marketer & supplier, Creative Co-Op, has chosen the GAINS Performance Optimization Platform for supply chain planning. The solution will provide the visibility and insights needed by the supplier's growing multi-channel businesses, including independent retailers, e-commerce, and chain retail channels. With automated supply chain planning from GAINS, Creative Co-Op will easily optimize its inventory to support the wholesale company's record-setting growth from its acquired brands, including Illume, Bloomingville-USA, and Household Essentials, plus increased sales via its e-commerce channel.

"As a distributor, Creative Co-Op continually offers new SKUs to retail customers, especially in our seasonal business where the majority of items are new each year," said Nancy Yeung, Vice President of Merchandise Planning at Creative Co-Op. "Our success caused our merchandise planning team to outgrow Excel's analytics capabilities. With the help of enVista, we selected the GAINS platform after a thorough market evaluation. GAINS provided the demand planning, inventory optimization, and S&OP solutions we needed, but their knowledge and approachable people secured our decision. They took the time to learn about the nuance of our distribution business, showed us how to automate many of our time-consuming tasks, and earned our trust."

"With GAINS, Creative Co-Op will quickly see our total demand, channel demand, and forecasts on a single screen," said Eric Reynolds, Vice President of Sales Operations at Creative Co-Op. "Their cloud solution was the most user-friendly of the offerings we evaluated, and it addressed every decision our demand planning and S&OP teams require. Automating our replenishment and inventory optimization processes will save us significant time and allow us to serve our customers better. Automation is critical as the replenishment needs of our e-commerce channel differ greatly from our independent retail customers. With GAINS, we will more easily serve our multi-channel business."

GAINS and Creative Co-Op are launching the supply chain planning project later this summer using GAINS' P3 methodology for rapid time-to-value.

"We are delighted to welcome Creative Co-Op to the GAINS family and look forward to providing them with results in a short period of time that make a measurable difference to their business," said Joe Olson, CEO of GAINS. "Our AI, Machine Learning, P3 methodology, and more are proven to shorten a company's planning horizon, and we can't wait for Creative Co-Op to experience these same results."

