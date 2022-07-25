NUMERATOR LAUNCHES INSTANT SURVEY SOLUTION IN CANADA

CHICAGO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, recently announced the launch of its Instant Survey offering in Canada. Instant Survey equips Canadian CPG manufacturers and retailers to directly connect with verified purchasers to understand why consumers buy and get answers to critical business questions within days.

Numerator has added Instant Surveys into the Numerator Insights platform, uniquely providing manufacturers and retailers the ability to conduct do-it-yourself (DIY) survey research based on verified omnichannel buying behaviors and over 950 demographic and psychographic attributes. With strong adoption in the United States (650+ Instant Surveys fielded in the last 12 months), the Canadian launch offers the potential to transform DIY brand research in Canada. Buyer and Quick Pulse Instant Surveys are now available to Canadian users in Numerator’s industry-leading SaaS solution, Numerator Insights. In just a matter of clicks, manufacturers and retailers are now able to create and field pre-written or custom surveys to their shoppers with results available in Insights within days.

“At a time when consumers are moving faster than ever, brands need to meet their pace,” said Sean Martin, GM Canada, Numerator. “The launch of Instant Surveys connects the buying behavior and sentiment of real Canadian consumers, enabling faster insights and decision making – and creating new competitive advantages.”

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.