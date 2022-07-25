Functional Beverages Market to Grow at Stupendous CAGR of 6% From 2022-2032 Owing to Surging Inclination Towards Healthy Living – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global functional beverages market is estimated to record a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032. Among health-conscious consumers, functional beverages are increasingly becoming an essential part of their diet driving the growth in this industry.



Technological advancements and accelerated innovations in nutrition, biochemistry and food engineering are enabling manufacturers to formulate innovative nutritious beverages.

Owing to the drastic consumer shift to follow various diets including keto and vegan is making functional beverage market grow at a fast pace. Despite hectic lifestyles, people are inclined to live healthily and make healthy choices exhibiting an impressive CAGR in the coming years.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-103

Key Takeaways

Surging inclination towards maintaining good health despite living a hectic lifestyle is making functional beverages a popular choice. It is estimated that the global functional beverages market will exhibit stupendous growth in the coming years.

Huge amounts of functional beverages are consumed by millennial consumers since these drinks promise umpteen nutrition profiles. In addition to that, the growing trend of gyms, fitness training and accessories is anticipated to propel growth in the market.

Surging trends in wellness and fitness are leveraged by manufacturers since they are offering plant-based and vegan beverages.

Nootropic drinks are also gaining prominence among health-conscious consumers. Such innovations will transform the global functional beverage market in the near future.

The prevalence of e-commerce platforms in the APAC is attracting huge stakeholders’ attention. Technological advancement and digitalization are paired well with the convenience of e-commerce which is likely to propel growth in the market.

The North American region is estimated to dominate the functional beverages market. Growing awareness of nutrition-focused diets, especially among millennials, is significantly contributing to regional market growth.

Competitive Landscape

A.Red Bull, Dupont Nutrition Biosciences ApS, MaxiNutrition, Clif Bar, The Coca-Cola Company, and Monster Beverage Corporation are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

The functional beverages market is highly fragmented with the presence of many small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME). Players are striving to gain a competitive edge by developing functional beverages with varied nutritional value. Hence, significant players in the market are investing heavily in R&D, and mergers & acquisitions (M&A).

Ask for Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-103

More Insights into the Functional Beverages Market

North America is anticipated to lead the functional beverages market with surging awareness of nutrition-focused diets, especially among millennials, which is significantly contributing to regional market growth.

Health-conscious diets are staunchly followed by consumers in Canada and the U.S. including functional beverages. Increased awareness of healthy living is promoting the functional beverages market.

Developing countries like India are increasing e-commerce platforms that are offering a conducive ground for functional beverage manufacturers.

Regulatory approvals for unique ingredients, packaging & labelling laws issued by statutory authorities such as the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) are working in favor of the functional beverages market.

Japan is anticipated to witness a surprising growth rate in the functional beverages market due to a thorough understanding of consumer preferences. Such consumer understanding is anticipated to fare well in the marketplace.

Countries like China and Japan are excelling in the functional beverages market by introducing large value packs. Such product innovation and evolving consumer patterns will influence the growth strategies of market players.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/103

Key Segments

By Ingredient Type Antioxidants

Minerals

Amino acids

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Vitamins

Super-Fruit extracts

Botanical Flavors By Product Type Energy drinks

Sports drinks

Nutraceutical drinks

Dairy-based beverages

Juices

Enhanced Water

Others By Distribution Channel Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Health Stores

Online Retails

Departmental Stores

Convenience stores

Others By Region North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About FMI- Food and Beverage Industry

The food and beverage division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the products industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, and specialty to advanced materials, composites, and nanotechnology, with special emphasis on other green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, and supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners, and government bodies.

Request of Report Methodology@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-103

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

3.5.1.1. Producers

3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.5.2. Value Added and Value Created at Node in the Supply Chain

Full TOC Click Here

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

GCC Functional Food Market Size - GCC Functional Food Market: The revenue generated from the sales of functional foods in GCC countries is estimated to be around US$ 4,895 Mn in 2014, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2015-2020

Food and Beverages Additives Market Share - Food and Beverages Additives Market expected to reach heights in 2032, likely to surge at a vigorous 5.8% CAGR growth during period 2022-2032

Fusion Beverages Market Analysis - The global fusion beverage market size is estimated to be USD 6.6 Bn in the year 2022 that is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% to reach USD 11.5 Bn by the year 2032

Instant Protein Beverages Market Demand - Instant protein beverages refers to the category of beverages that have been formulated with vitamin-mineral blends, protein, fiber, and other nutritional ingredients.

Fermented Foods and Beverages Market Trends - The global fermented foods and beverages market size reached US$ 575.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period, totaling around US$ 989.2 Bn by 2032

Malt Beverages Market Forecast - The malt beverage market is expected to reach a malt beverage market evaluation of CAGR of 10.1% in the global malt beverage market, during the forecast period 2022 – 2032

Plant-based Beverages Market Growth - The plant-based beverages market analyzed by FMI estimates that the market enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 7.4% in 2022 to a total of 111,701,810 Litres in 2022

Ready to Drink Beverages Market Value - The Ready-to-Drink Beverages Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2022 – 2032

Naturally Cultured Beverages Market Size - The naturally cultured beverages market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period, up from US$ 30.4 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 112.7 Bn by 2032

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper in collaboration with PBFIA, on the Plant Based Market that throws light on potential opportunities and investments made in the Global plant based market

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-functional-beverages-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs