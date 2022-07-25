Super Bowl Champion and Denver Broncos Quarterback Russell Wilson, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Ciara and CEO Christine Day’s The House of LR&C Touches Down in Denver

DENVER, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The House of LR&C announces the opening of its newest retail location in Denver at Park Meadows Mall. This destination marks the digitally-native brand’s fourth store opening since inception and its first location outside of the greater Seattle area. The House of LR&C’s rapid expansion through both DTC and brick-and-mortar growth is spearheaded by retail veteran and CEO Christine Day in partnership with Co-Founders Russell Wilson and Ciara. On the heels of announcing a partnership with Hudson to bring The House of LR&C to select duty free and specialty travel retail stores, the brand is eyeing additional openings in major cities across the United States, with the intention of opening a total of ten retail spaces by early 2023, including in Los Angeles, California and Scottsdale, Arizona.



“We are so excited for The House of LR&C to touchdown in the Denver this summer as we continue to put down roots in our new home,” said Co-Founders Russell Wilson and Ciara. “The entire community has already welcomed us with open arms and we couldn’t be more proud to introduce our brands to the city and offer a range of sustainable styles catered towards the adventurous and dynamic Colorado lifestyle!”

The latest store will offer products from the Company’s family of sustainable brands, which includes menswear line Good Man Brand , contemporary women’s brand LITA by Ciara and gender inclusive streetwear line, HUMAN NATION , as well as Russell Wilson’s children’s line 3BRAND . Each brand’s selection of best-selling basics, outerwear, footwear and current seasonal collections are available to shop in designated sections throughout the store.

The Denver store continues to lean into LR&C’s innovative and experiential approach to retail by displaying Flowcodes throughout the interior and exterior of the store, as well as on mannequins and alongside core outfits. Consumers can also opt for the “ship to home” option when shopping in store, offering an added level of convenience and ease that has proved successful with Seattle customers. “Ship to home” also allows shoppers to browse additional colorways and prints beyond what is available in the store. The store also employs a team of in-store stylists tasked with sharing styling tips for the product assortment, with the intention of educating and connecting with customers so they can walk out of the store wearing the product with confidence. The brand’s ultimate goal is to help make sustainable fashion the effortless choice for its consumers, and curating an experiential approach to in-person commerce continues to push that mission forward.

“Once Russell and Ciara moved to Denver, they were immediately embraced by the community, so it only made sense for The House of LR&C to follow suit,” said Christine Day, Co-Founder and CEO of The House of LR&C. “Coincidentally, Denver has always been a top performing market for the Company, as proven through our successful partnership with Nordstrom. We couldn’t be more thrilled to deepen our connection with the Denver community as we open this new, brand-owned retail space and help our new Denver friends make sustainable fashion the effortless choice.”

Similar to the brand’s existing locations, and staying true to The House’s focus on the planet, people and community, all design decisions were made with impact in mind. These choices include using hangers made from recycled cardboard, in addition to purchasing store fixtures secondhand and selling sustainable clothes with the option for customers to purchase a 100% home compostable Biolo shopping bag. And in keeping with the company’s mission all purchases contribute to the giveback of 3% profits less product costs to Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to education, children’s health and fighting poverty, empowering today’s youth to lead with a “why not you” attitude.

The House of LR&C’s store in Denver is located in the Park Meadows Mall in Suite 1088 at 8405 Park Meadows Center Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124 and will be open 10-8pm MST, Monday through Saturday and 11-6pm MST on Sundays. For more information, see The House of LR&C locations page .

About The House of LR&C

The House of LR&C was built to allow consumers to make sustainable fashion the effortless choice with a mission to impact our people and the planet – change the way we do fashion by making it inclusive and participatory. How we buy. How we source. How we market. Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for design & fashion with the retail expertise of Christine Day, CEO, to create The House of LR&C in 2020. A year that showed the world that genuine compassion, connectivity, and doing good for our planet are table stakes. The House of LR&C brands include Good Man Brand, Human Nation and LITA by Ciara. We are proudly B-Corp Certified and are choosing to live into United Nations’ Sustainability Principles as our True North. Welcome into The House of LR&C. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com or at our retail spaces in Seattle and Denver. We are also available at Nordstrom, Revolve, Kohl’s, Amazon and Amazon Style.

Media Contact:

ICR Inc.

Sarah Montalto

LRC@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ad3be6a-11f4-45f3-9c62-eda989ba0ea0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ef434ea-b4c8-47a1-aa7a-7c0ad2a4ace5



