STEMTECH CORPORATION Partners with VERB in Launching Interactive Video and Livestreaming Sales Enablement Apps to Strengthen Direct Sales Channel

MIRAMAR, FL, and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTCQB: STEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today announced that Stemtech has adopted a suite of sales enablement software solutions, developed by Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), including verbCRM, VERB’s white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application, and verbLIVE, VERB’s interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application, for use in direct selling and customer and prospect communications by its network of Independent Business Partners (IBPs).

Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and international markets. Its patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. Its products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplemental Health and Education Act (DSHEA). Stemtech has a history of innovation, was the first to market in the category of stem cell nutrition and was recognized four separate times by Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. Stemtech’s primary marketing and distribution channel is through a direct sales structure, which offers supplemental and residual income-earning potential to IBPs.

VERB is the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for enterprises and entrepreneurs., verbCRM, VERB’s interactive video-based customer relationship and content management system, will be used as a selling tool by Stemtech’s IBPs in marketing its products, acquiring new customers, and strengthening existing customer relationships. The platform allows users to easily manage, share directly with customers and prospects and through social media, and track interactive content, such as product literature and media, demo videos, and personalized videos. It provides interaction analytics so IBPs can determine which content is resonating with their prospects and assess overall customer engagement and campaign effectiveness. This enables IBPs to focus their time and energy more effectively on high-probability sales prospects who have shown interest, thereby increasing their sales conversion rates. Stemtech’s verbCRM implementation also includes VERB’s Business Tiles feature, which integrates verbCRM directly into Stemtech’s back-office systems, allowing IBPs access to key reports and metrics relevant to improving their business-building efforts natively on the verbCRM app. verbLIVE, VERB’s powerful interactive livestream ecommerce application, will be used by IBPs to engage directly with customers and prospects during live video sessions that allow viewers to quickly buy, receive additional product information, set up appointments, and access other customizable interactive features through clickable in-video buttons.

“We are dedicated to supporting and empowering Stemtech’s expansive network of Independent Business Partners by equipping them with the most current and best-in-class digital technology sales tools available,” said John W. Meyer, President and COO of Stemtech. “With VERB’s sales enablement applications, our IBPs will be able to capitalize on our social media assets and content and more effectively engage with customers and prospects via livestream video to bolster our customer acquisition efforts and increase sales conversion rates.”

Stemtech’s Vice President of Global Performance, Sandra Kazickaite, says “our select Field IBP’s who have been beta testing the new mobile app ‘Stemtech Advance Office’, powered by VERB, has been very successful and we are all most excited to launch shortly.”

“We are thrilled to include Stemtech among the forward-thinking companies that have embraced VERB’s interactive video and livestreaming technology to grow sales,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “VERB has developed a suite of easy-to-use products that create a friction-free, fun, social, and video-based sales experience to enhance customer engagement, while providing real-time viewer engagement analytics for more effective follow-ups that drive sales conversion rates. We are proud to be Stemtech’s technology partner to help empower its Independent Business Partners with industry-leading sales enablement tools.”

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF blocker). Its products are all-natural and plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. MARKET is VERB’s multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 180 employees, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and it also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on May 16th, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

