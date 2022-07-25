Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell

Mississauga and Manhattan, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP) (the “Company” or “Worksport”), celebrates its uplisting with Nasdaq almost one year ago this July 29, with a visit to the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York. In honor of the occasion, Mr. Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Closing Bell, celebrating Worksport’s proprietary technology, which powers the Company’s vison of lifestyle and automotive products as well as clean energy solutions for work, home, and play. The Company also celebrates its dedicated Officers, Directors, and employees.



“Today, we wish to thank Nasdaq and the many people there who helped us reach this key moment in the life of Worksport,” Rossi said. “It is an honour to be a Nasdaq-listed Company — joining so many other distinguished, pioneering technology-based organizations. It means a lot to be a Nasdaq company and now Worksport is one, too, Worksport has a lot to do, and we are in the process of developing exciting new technology in the realms of Electronic Vehicles and alternative energy. We are here to contribute, and we intend to.”

Worksport has pioneered the development of proprietary patented folding tonneau covers for the extensive light truck market and several related breakthrough products. SOLIS, a folding truck bed tonneau cover with integrated solar panels and COR, a portable energy storage system with modular batteries and advanced hot-swap technology. Together, SOLIS and COR will transform pickup trucks, allowing them to become mobile solar power generation systems capable of forming portable nanogrids, producing and storing power anywhere, anytime.

“With Worksport and our team of world-class engineers, we are on the cusp of evolving amazing automotive products, portable energy systems and clean, renewable energy technologies that we are believe will make a difference in people’s lives around the world,” said Rossi. “Harnessing the power of the sun, the development of solar mobile power has no limits. Filled with passion for improving lives, and providing help where it's needed the most, we believe a major change in energy technology is at hand, and we aim to be a leader in that revolution.”

“We are thrilled that the marketplace is very excited about our patented, proprietary SOLIS and COR portable energy storage system, which capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy with proprietary solar and energy storage technologies. The hard-working, totally dedicated people who work with me at Worksport continue to keep our business at the leading edge and have committed themselves to a better and cleaner world, providing support to the truck and automotive world wherever drivers find themselves,” said Rossi.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.shopworksport.com, www.worksportltd.com and www.terravisenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of the Company concerning its business strategy, an up listing to a national exchange, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results. No Stock Exchange or Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.