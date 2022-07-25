Everest Discovery Announces Josh Williams Promoted to Associate Director, eDiscovery

PHILADELPHIA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Discovery LLC, a leading national litigation support and eDiscovery provider, today announces the company has promoted Josh Williams to associate director of eDiscovery at the company.



Williams has been with the company since 2017 and has served as one of the company’s main subject matter experts on Relativity. As a senior project manager, he was instrumental in providing clients with his expertise and knowledge on the hundreds of cases he has supported. His experience is wide-ranging and includes eDiscovery, data processing, analytics, review workflows, production and case strategy management.

“Everest Discovery is a great organization with a fantastic team,” states Williams. “This new role will allow me to provide support to our client base while continuing to develop new processes and procedures to transform workflows, test and implement new solution offerings and work alongside our project management team to maintain operational effectiveness.”

“Josh is a tremendous asset to our team, and this promotion is very well deserved,” states Sue Pellegrino, president and owner of Everest Discovery. “His constant thinking outside the box and willingness to go the extra mile for each and every client are so valued. We look forward to the leadership he will provide to others at the company in this new role.”

About Everest Discovery LLC

Everest Discovery is a leading litigation support and eDiscovery provider serving legal departments, law firms and government agencies nationwide. Our core focus on solutions, service and security enables us to provide actionable insights that transform workflows, reduce risk and generate significant cost savings for our client base. We comprehensively address our clients’ business problems by incorporating best-of-breed technologies, knowledge-based services and a consultative approach. Everest is proud to be ISO 27001 certified, a certified WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise, a WOSB (Women-Owned Small Business) certified via the SBA and a GSA contractor.

