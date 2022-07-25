Krystal DeFi Integrates Cross-Chain Router Multichain, Enabling Seamless Asset Bridging Between Blockchain Networks

Singapore, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal DeFi, a multi-chain platform to easily access popular decentralised finance (DeFi) services and manage non-fungible tokens (NFTs), has partnered with Multichain to enable cross-chain bridging transactions on both desktop and mobile.





This integration allows Krystal users to bridge more than 1,100 assets to and from its 9 supported blockchain networks (Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Cronos, Arbitrum, Aurora and Klaytn).

Users no longer have to visit third-party sites to bridge assets across chains, and they can now enjoy the full suite of transactional services - send, swap, bridge and earn on a single platform.

With Krystal being available on both mobile and desktop, users can enjoy the convenience and flexibility of bridging assets on the go, even if they do not have access to their computer.

Regarding this new integration, Sunny Jain (CEO, Krystal) mentions, “This integration with Multichain brings us one step closer towards a multi-chain future. Krystal already supports wallet and swap services on 10 blockchains collectively. Now with the launch of our asset bridge service, this will give our users greater freedom to utilise their assets on the network of their choice.”

“We are delighted that Krystal DeFi has chosen to integrate Multichain‘s Cross-Chain Router Protocol to support its multi-chain ecosystem.​​ As a Web3.0 infrastructure, we are glad to provide Krystal users a lower-cost, faster and more secure cross-chain experience.” says Zhaojun, CEO & Co-Founder of Multichain.

Apart from bridging assets, users can perform token swaps, lend out their tokens for passive income and manage their multi-chain portfolio within the convenience of one platform. Apart from EVM-compatible chains, the Krystal mobile wallet also supports assets on the Solana blockchain.

Krystal’s services can be accessed via desktop or mobile application (iOS & Android).

About Multichain

Multichain is a web3 router that enables cross-chain interactions between various networks, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains on Ethereum, a network of Parachains, Bitcoin, or COSMOS chains.

Utilising the Secure Multi Party Computation (SMPC) network of nodes, Multichain allows all supported blockchains to inter-operate with one another.

Since its inception in 2020, it has helped bridge more than $80 billion worth of assets across 56 blockchains and nearly 2,000 different currencies.

About Krystal DeFi

Krystal DeFi is a multi-chain platform to easily access popular DeFi services and manage NFTs.

Krystal is a convenient, single point of access to transact with leading protocols on multiple blockchains, including KyberSwap, Uniswap, Aave, Venus Protocol, PancakeSwap, SushiSwap et.al. To date, Krystal supports services on 10 blockchains - Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Fantom, Cronos, Arbitrum, Aurora, Solana and Klaytn.

Krystal brings users the best token swap rates via SmartSwap, its Smart Liquidity Aggregator that sources tokens from 50+ DEXes. Additionally, users can earn passive income, manage NFTs, participate in token sales via its launchpad KrystalGO, and access cutting edge portfolio management and market insights tools. Topping it off, Krystal’s one-of-a-kind rewards program earns users bonus incentives when they trade or successfully refer friends. Since its launch in April 2021, Krystal now attracts more than 220k monthly active users worldwide.

Media Contact:

Felicia Phua

felicia@krystal.app

Krystal

https://krystal.app