Fluoropolymer Tubing Market size worth $ 752 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 5.18% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “Fluoropolymer Tubing Market” By Material (PTFE, FEP, PFA), By Application (Aerospace, Automotive, Medical), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Fluoropolymer Tubing Market size was valued at USD 501 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 752 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.18% from 2022 to 2030.



Global Fluoropolymer Tubing Market Overview

The rising of the care sector and also the demand for fluoropolymer tubes within the individual market act as a market booster that drives the Global Fluoropolymer Tubing Market. However, the issue of producing superior fluoropolymer tubes is predicted to restrain the market. Fluoropolymer tube materials particularly PTFE, FEP, and PFA are extensively employed in electrical & natural philosophy, industrial process, medical, automotive, and part industries. They need high heat resistance, high dimensional stability, low weight, and sensible chemical resistance over the typical chemical compound tubes. Fluoropolymer tube materials will face up to aggressive application conditions below a broad variety of temperatures appropriate for the part and automotive business.

In part engineering fluoropolymer tubes are extremely used because of varied characteristics like resistance to temperature, flame, abrasion, and chemicals alongside lightweight weight and versatile properties. Fluoropolymer tube producing firms are enhancing their sales effort and relationship with part firms and their element suppliers for making future business opportunities within the business. Fluoropolymer tube could be capital-intensive and needs significantly high investments in production as a result of a more complicated producing method than the other cluster of plastics together with letter and PP. It needs high technical experience to manufacture fluoropolymer products which limits the entry of medium-sized and little market players.

Key Developments

March 2020: Zeus Industrial Company launched StreamLiner OTW within its StreamLiner family of thin, extruded PTFE catheter liners for the medical industry.



Key Players

The major players in the market are Saint-Gobain (France), Optinova (Finland), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Teleflex Inc. (US), Tef-Cap Industries (US), Zeus Industrial Products (US), Fluorotherm (US), AMETEK (US), Parker Hannifin (US), Swagelok (US), Adtech (UK).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Fluoropolymer Tubing Market On the basis of Material, Application, and Geography.

Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, By Material PTFE FEP PFA Others





Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, By Application



Aerospace Automotive Medical Others





Fluoropolymer Tubing Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



