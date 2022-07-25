Cloud Nine Appointed Anthony Zelen to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company”), a leading decentralized network and data storage technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Zelen to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Mr. Zelen, a serial entrepreneur, has over 27 years of experience in finance, investor relations, sales, and corporate development. He was a co-founder of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG) which reached a market cap of over $900 million. He is the owner and president of Senergy Communications Capital Inc. since 2006, which is focused on the public markets and is involved in investor relations, public relations, social media and strategic marketing for the technology, cannabis, pharmaceutical, mining and oil & gas sectors.

Mr. Zelen has served as an officer and director of over 16 publicly listed companies for the last 27 years. His business activities within the venture capital arena has enabled him to establish a network of angel investors, family offices, accredited investors, and investment banking contacts throughout North America, Europe and Asia. He has also been involved with more than a dozen startups including Diitalk Communications and Blockchain Intelligence Group.

Lucas Russell, President and CEO, commented, “It is my pleasure to welcome Anthony to the Cloud Nine Board. His successful business track record, extensive technology experience and knowledge in the cryptocurrency space will be of great value to Cloud Nine as we continue to execute our strategy to drive value for our shareholders.“

The Company granted Mr. Zelen 200,000 stock options and 50,000 RSUs pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at $0.095 per share for a period of five years, and each RSU represents the right to receive one common share in the captial of the Company over a two year vesting period.

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine is a diversified technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

