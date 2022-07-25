RJD Green Inc. Enters an Acquisition Memorandum of Understanding for the Healthcare Division

TULSA, OK, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- RJD Green Inc. (OTCPK: RJDG) announced today the Company has entered an initial Memorandum of Understanding with a medical billing firm, which would complement the IOSoft accelerated medical payment systems.



The acquisition target was formed in 2010 and is located in the Midwest United States. While Medical billing is the primary revenue, the company also offers consulting services in IT solutions and medical marketing. The Company has an established client base and offers excellent growth potential.

As important, the Company is a synergistic fit with the RJD subsidiary, IOSoft's efforts with their Unified Payment Systems and claims adjudication software platforms.

Ron Brewer, CEO, stated, “We are pleased to reach the initial stage of establishing acquisition terms and due diligence with a well-established company that offers revenue venues for both companies’ software and consulting services.

“In the current uncertain economy, our MOU allows both parties to become more familiar and work toward an appropriate acquisition structure, which meets our capital investors guidelines. RJD Green is continuing its outreach to possible acquisitions where a mutually beneficial acquisition structure can be created within the current economic environment.”

About the IOSoft Division of RJD Green

IOSoft provides proprietary software for expedited medical payments between Payers and Providers, Healthcare claims adjudication, along with payment software platforms for corporations, government & institutional organizations. Since formation, IOSoft has been a third-party developer of software and provides IT support for the platforms developed.

The primary focus of IOSoft is in healthcare payment systems where IOSoft can provide unique software platforms that can be integrated with legacy or existing systems of healthcare providers such as, health insurance carriers and third-party administrators.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which operates IOSoft, a software development group that provides proprietary software and support services; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, focused in specialty construction products and services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, manufactures and installs stone products, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer regionally.

