FluentPet Introduces Free Junior Teacher Program for Ages 8 to 13

DEL MAR, Calif., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluentPet , the company pioneering new possibilities for interspecies communication, today launches its Junior Teacher Program. This initiative is the first of its kind designed exclusively for helping kids teach their dogs and cats to “talk” using recordable buttons.

Designed for children ages 8 to 13, the STEM-based Junior Teacher Program includes an interactive workbook full of engaging lessons and activities to guide young teachers through safe and considerate animal interactions, how to read their animal learner’s body language, step-by-step interactive lessons on button teaching, as well as graphing exercises to measure progress.

Since its launch in 2020, the award-winning company has helped over 100,000 households connect on a deeper level with their dogs and cats through its language and learning system. The FluentPet HexTile system allows families to teach their animal companions how to communicate effectively through pressing recordable sound buttons mounted on a board of interlocking HexTiles.

“At FluentPet, we believe the button teaching process is deeply enriching for both the animal and their humans, going beyond just developing basic communication,” says FluentPet CEO and Founder Leo Trottier. “We have seen kids increasingly become an active part of the button teaching process and heard firsthand how much they have learned in the process. We are excited to help kids, their parents or guardians, and their dogs and cats create a lifetime full of memories that will help build communication bonds and strengthen relationships for years to come.”

The Junior Teacher Workbook offers lesson plans designed to set the Junior Teacher and their learner up for success. Paired with interactive and educational games, the workbook allows children to learn valuable life lessons on patience, empathy, respect and responsibility, while creating a deeper bond with the learner. Once complete, the FluentPet Junior Teacher will receive a certificate to celebrate their success as an experienced Button teacher.

“I’ve been using the FluentPet system with my nine-year-old son, Chase, and our Bernedoodle, Scarlett, for over a year now,” says parent and user Dianne Keck ( @Scarlett.Bernedoodle ). “Together, we’ve been able to incorporate 38 words into our button vocabulary and it’s been so rewarding to go through that process with my son. We can’t wait to go through the workbook together and see how far we can go in developing new words and phrases.”

The Junior Teacher Initiative is free and available for download here . To learn more about the Junior Teacher Initiative, head to FluentPet’s website for more information.

To join FluentPet’s community of learners, visit How.TheyCanTalk.org .

About FluentPet

Launched in June of 2020, FluentPet is a science and mission-driven company that builds tools and community for catalyzing two-way communication between humans and the animals they live with. Using cognitive science-based research and insights, FluentPet makes it possible for people to teach their dogs and cats to "talk" with recordable sound buttons through a system of programmable HexTiles. Together with leading online “Guides,” like TikTok’s @ whataboutbunny , FluentPet strives to create a new shared language that will improve both the lives of pets and their owners. For more information, visit www.fluent.pet .

