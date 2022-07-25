Global Information Services Market Size to Grow by USD 203.8 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Information Services Market finds that the increasing use of social media platforms for communication and connecting purposes is anticipated to fuel the growth of the Information Services Market during the forecast period. Many peoples use social platforms to transform information and connect with their families & friends. Thus, increasing usage of social networking platforms is accelerating the growth of the Information Services Market industry in the coming years. The Global Information Services Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 203.8 Billion in 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 132.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Information Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (News Syndicates, Libraries & Archives, Other Information Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), by End-User (B2B, B2C), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/information-services-market-1755/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 145+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Information Services market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% during the forecast period.

The Information Services market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 132.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 203.8 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Information Services market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increase in Use of Social Networking Sites Drives the Market

Social media is a way of communication that utilize the internet. Users can engage in conversations, share information, and produce content for the web via social media platforms. To survive in life, they require the company of others. Many people in the modern world use social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube, and Instagram to interact, locate, and share information. Social media is used by 58.4% of people worldwide 2 hours and 27 minutes are used on average per day (January 2022). The top three most popular social networks are Facebook, and YouTube and the rest are metaverses, which include WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook Messenger. Increased adoption of these apps will propel the growth of the Information Services Market.

Increasing Data Hosting and Processing Services Drives the Market

The increasing demand for data hosting and processing services in many applications is accelerating the high concentration towards the Information Services Market industry. In addition, many leading companies started marketing with the use of cloud computing techniques which led to the steady growth of the Information Services Market in the next few years. Furthermore, the continued shift of media to online platforms to operate and manage their information services needs has resulted in the maximum growth of the Information Services Market.

Purchase This Premium Report (Price 4500 USD for a single-user license) at @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/information-services-market-1755/0

Benefits of Purchasing Information Services Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Information Services Market:

Type News Syndicates Libraries & Archives Other Information Services

Deployment Mode On-Premise Cloud

End-User B2B B2C

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/information-services-market-1755

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the effect of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Information Services Market industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Information Services Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 148 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Information Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (News Syndicates, Libraries & Archives, Other Information Services), by Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud), by End-User (B2B, B2C), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Anticipated Potential Market Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Information Services Market in 2021. This growth is accounted to the increasing use of cloud technologies in this region. In addition, the growing proliferation of tablets & smartphones and the presence of major leading players in this region are expected to augment the maximum market growth in this region. Furthermore, increasing fintech initiatives by many governments to make a digital nation is anticipated to bolster the Information Services Market expansion during the forecast timeframe.

List of Prominent Players in the Information Services Market:

RELX PLC

News Corporation

FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

The New York Public Library

Thomson Reuters

The New York Times Company

Tribune Media Company

Queens Public Library

King County Library System

Cuyahoga County Public Library

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Information Services Market?

How will the Information Services Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Information Services Market?

What is the Information Services market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Information Services Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Information Services Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Type



• News Syndicates



• Libraries & Archives



• Other Information Services



• Deployment Mode



• On-Premise



• Cloud



• End-User



• B2B



• B2C



• Region



• North America



• Europe



• Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Middle East & Africa Region & Counties Covered • North America



• U.S.



• Canada



• Mexico



• Europe



• U.K



• France



• Germany



• Italy



• Spain



• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• South Korea



• South East Asia



• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



• GCC Countries



• South Africa



• Rest Of Middle East & Africa Companies Covered • RELX PLC



• News Corporation



• FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.



• The New York Public Library



• Thomson Reuters



• The New York Times Company



• Tribune Media Company



• Queens Public Library



• King County Library System



• Cuyahoga County Public Library Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis,

PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape,

patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/information-services-market-1755/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Crowdfunding Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Type (Reward-based Crowdfunding, Equity Crowdfunding, Donation and Others), by End-user Applications (Cultural Sector, Technology, Product, Healthcare), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

In-Dash Navigation System Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component type (Display Unit, Control Module, Antenna Module, Wiring Harness), by Service Type (Real Time Traffic And Direction Information Services, Fleet Management Services, Others), by Technology (2D Maps, 3D Maps), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Electrical Vehicle Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Artificial Intelligence In Cybersecurity Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Offering (Hardware, Software, Service), by Deployment type (Cloud, On-Premise), by Security (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security), by Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Context-Aware Computing), by Application (Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance Management, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management), by End User (BFSI, Retail, Government & Defense, Manufacturing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Application Security Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Software Tools (SAST and DAST), Services), by Type (Web Application Security, Mobile Application Security), by Vertical (Healthcare, BFSI), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

E-KYC Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Identity Authentication & Matching, Video Verification, Digital ID Schemes, Enhanced vs Simplified Due Diligence), by Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), by End-Use (Banks, Financial Institutions, E-Payment Service Providers, Telecom Companies, Government Entities¸ Insurance Companies), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).



About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research reports. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: