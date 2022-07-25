The Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 75.47 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rigid Plastic Packaging Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02608431/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the rigid plastic packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for rigid plastic packaging from the food and beverage industry, growing consumption of packaged beverages, and increasing demand for rigid plastic packaging from the healthcare industry.

The rigid plastic packaging market analysis includes component segments and geographic landscape.



The rigid plastic packaging market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Bottles

• Containers

• Caps and closures

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of fiber-based material for packaging as one of the prime reasons driving the rigid plastic packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of smart packaging and the growing popularity of lightweight packaging materials will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the rigid plastic packaging market covers the following areas:

• Rigid plastic packaging market sizing

• Rigid plastic packaging market forecast

• Rigid plastic packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rigid plastic packaging market vendors that include Albea Services SAS, ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner, Altium Packaging LLC, Amcor Plc, Ball Corp., Berry Global Inc., CKS Packaging Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., DS Smith Plc, Graham Packaging Co., Hitech Corp. Ltd., Jabil Inc., KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Lacerta Group Inc., Nampak Ltd, Pactiv LLC, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Silgan Holdings Inc., and Sonoco Products Co. Also, the rigid plastic packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

