Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 29 2022

Aarhus C, DENMARK

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 15/7/2022373,511545.58203,779,378  
Monday, 18 July 20220--  
Tuesday, 19 July 2022344490.00168,560  
Wednesday, 20 July 20220--  
Thursday, 21 July 20220--  
Friday, 22 July 20220--  
In the period 18/7/2022 - 22/7/2022344490.00168,560  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 22/7/2022373,855545.53203,947,938  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,894,579 treasury shares corresponding to 7.43% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

