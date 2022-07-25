Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 29 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 15/7/2022 373,511 545.58 203,779,378 Monday, 18 July 2022 0 - - Tuesday, 19 July 2022 344 490.00 168,560 Wednesday, 20 July 2022 0 - - Thursday, 21 July 2022 0 - - Friday, 22 July 2022 0 - - In the period 18/7/2022 - 22/7/2022 344 490.00 168,560 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 22/7/2022 373,855 545.53 203,947,938 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,894,579 treasury shares corresponding to 7.43% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.







