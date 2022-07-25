Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date for the Release of the Second Quarter and Six Months 2022 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services announced today that it will release its second quarter and six months’ financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022 before the market opens in New York on July 27, 2022.



On July 27, 2022 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Beginning this quarter, conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc09c5d4c6e4749419ed5e0c1530e39b0

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.imperialpetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. The Company owns a total of eight tanker vessels; five M.R. product tankers, one Aframax oil tanker and two Suezmax tankers with a total capacity of approximately 673,000 deadweight tons (dwt). Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP”, respectively.

