Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki’s financial calendar 2023

Íslandsbanki plans to publish its interim and annual financial statements and host its Annual General Meeting according to the below financial calendar.

Fourth quarter and year-end results 2022 9 February 2023 Annual General Meeting 16 March 2023 First quarter results 2023 4 May 2023 Second quarter results 2023 27 July 2023 Third quarter results 2023 26 October 2023

The financial calendar is also available on the Bank’s website . Please note that the dates are subject to change

Silent Periods

Íslandsbanki observes a 'quiet period' for 21 calendar days prior to the publication of interim and full year financial results. This means they will not comment on the Bank’s non-disclosed financial performance or outlook during meetings with investors, analysts, and/or other market participants. The Bank will not make presentations at financial conferences, nor will it hold discussions/conference calls with investors, analysts and/or other market participants where non-disclosed financial performance or expectations are discussed. Please visit Financials for further information on Íslandsbanki’s interim and annual financial accounts.

For further information please contact:

Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdóttir, Investor Relations ir@islandsbanki.is Tel: +354 844 4033.

Edda Hermannsdóttir, Public Relations, edda.hermannsdottir@islandsbanki.is Tel.: +354 844 4005.

