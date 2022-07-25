Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki’s financial calendar 2023

Íslandsbanki plans to publish its interim and annual financial statements and host its Annual General Meeting according to the below financial calendar.

Fourth quarter and year-end results 2022    9 February 2023
Annual General Meeting 16 March 2023
First quarter results 2023 4 May 2023
Second quarter results 2023 27 July 2023
Third quarter results 2023 26 October 2023

The financial calendar is also available on the Bank’s website. Please note that the dates are subject to change

Silent Periods

Íslandsbanki observes a 'quiet period' for 21 calendar days prior to the publication of interim and full year financial results. This means they will not comment on the Bank’s non-disclosed financial performance or outlook during meetings with investors, analysts, and/or other market participants. The Bank will not make presentations at financial conferences, nor will it hold discussions/conference calls with investors, analysts and/or other market participants where non-disclosed financial performance or expectations are discussed. Please visit Financials for further information on Íslandsbanki’s interim and annual financial accounts.

For further information please contact:

Margrét Lilja Hrafnkelsdóttir, Investor Relations ir@islandsbanki.is Tel: +354 844 4033.
Edda Hermannsdóttir, Public Relations, edda.hermannsdottir@islandsbanki.is Tel.: +354 844 4005.

