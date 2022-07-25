New to The Street TV Airs Episode #368, Five Corporate Interviews, Broadcasting on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, July 25, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the 368th episode of its nationally syndicated TV show, airing tonight, Monday, July 25, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



1). Metaverse – CEEK VR’s (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder.

2). “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment” – Coastal Kapital, LLC’s interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder.

3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency – Eternalus Technologies’ and Nemesis Downfall Studios’ (CRYPTO: $NMSIS) ($NMSIS) interview with Cam Geary, CEO – Eternalus Technologies and Co-founder -Nemesis Downfall Studios

5). “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment” – Integrity Payment Processing, Inc.’s interview with Livia Caudell, CEO.

Tonight, New to The Street TV introduces Mary Spio, CEO/Founder at CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) , who arrives on-set at Nasdaq Marketplace for her New to Street TV interview with Host Jane King. CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK tokens. In 2021, $CEEK was the second-best performing token, as its end-users deployed activities on the CEEK VR metaverse platform. End-users can interact, connect, and attend virtual concerts, sporting events, meetings, and other VR adventures. The available CEEK patented headset works with most smartphones, allowing end-users to journey into the platform. Mary talks about a recently launched “LANDSALE” where community end-users on the ecosystem can purchase digital properties. These properties can become developed, creating revenue for the digital owners as they create custom metaverse channels and venues. One key difference at CEEK is that they offer turn-key technology development tools available for assets held by digital landowners. The partnership collaborations with META (formerly known as Facebook) continue to benefit CEEK’s and META’s end-users. CEEK’s VR Concert platform offers a metaverse experience with musical performances from some of the hottest artist s in the music business like Lady Gaga, CeeLo Green, Luis Fonsi, and others. And CEEK recently announced a partnership with World Music Awards to create its metaverse channel. Fans get a truly unique VR experience while participating with the CEEK NFT. Mary Spio and Jane King will Co-host a new segment on New to The Street TV that focuses on the Metaverse and those creating these VR platforms. The airing of the new featured segment “To Be Announced.” The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit CEEK VR - https://www.ceek.com/ .

New to The Street TV airs on tonight’s show the “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment” interview with Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital . TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan talk with Kortney in-studio at Nasdaq Marketplace about the Company’s commercial funding operations. Kortney’s inspiration to start Coastal Kapital came from her experience in two failed business ventures. The biggest reason a company fails is a lack of capital or undercapitalization. Entrepreneurs decide to leverage everything to make a go of their businesses, and personal problems arise when things don’t go as expected. Coastal Kapital is a non-bank and non-credit report funding source focusing on asset-based lending, working capital needs, equipment leasing, business loans, merchant processing, and real estate-backed funding. Kortney explains that Coastal Kapital looks at the individual and decides on needs based on the business model and a client’s aggressive posture and efforts. She helps other women find equipment solutions and other capital sources for the needs of their businesses and mentors and educates women on other business principles to help ensure success. Using the media is a key business model that more women need to utilize to successfully talk and market their business activities, products, and services. Kortney’s story is a chapter in the book by the TV Co-host Rhonda Swan: “Women Gone Wild: The Feminine Guide To Fearless Living .” Coastal Kapital, in the future, would like to open avenues for capital creation and assistance for women outside of the US, fund those entities, and provide business help accordingly. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Coastal Kapital - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

Tonight, New to The Street TV Host Jane King sits down with Cam Geary, CEO at Eternalus Technologies and Co-Founder at Nemesis Downfall Studios (CRYPTO: $NMSIS) ($NMSIS) . During Cam’s in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace interview, viewers learn about Eternalus Technologies’ (“Eternalus”) and Nemesis Downfall Studios’ (“Nemesis”) business platforms. Eternalus is developing a digital trading platform to buy and sell everything in a physical state of existence. Their goal is to become the “Amazon” of the blockchain world. Eternalus expects to be a significant player using a centralized digital exchange and an eCommerce platform. Cam gives an example of a transaction where a buy and seller decide to take Apple shares over a sale of an iPhone. Currently, it is impossible to do such a transaction, but in the near term, Eternalus expects to be able to allow end-users that capability. Eternalus enables end-users on their platform to buy/sell anything and use any crypto, equity, hard assets, and commodities to facilitate a transaction. Cam expects that everything will become tokenized using smart contracts, and his team positioned themselves to take advantage of this forthcoming commerce method. Brand recognition on how Binance markets itself is something Eternalus expects to obtain. The Eternalus Exchange is launching in August 2022, and the Eternalus eCommerce platform will arrive sometime next year, 2023. Cam’s other blockchain entity, Nemesis Downfall Studios, is a “Play-to-Earn” and “Play-to-Own” gaming blockchain platform. Its “Battle Royale” game allows end-user on the ecosystem to purchase “skins,” weapons, and other game assets. Using the $NMSIS NFT token, purchases and other transactions assist gamers in earnings. With conventional games like “Call of Duty” and “Halo,” the end-users don’t own the skins and other gaming tools/assets. The traditional gaming industry generates billions per year. Cam expects these legacy gaming entities to migrate into decentralized blockchain platforms as “Play-to-Earn”/ ”Play-to-Own” gaming demand continues upward. Cam surrounded himself with a team of dedicated individuals he complimented for their successes; he sees a strong future ahead for him and his team. Visit Eternalus Technologies’ Twitter page at https://mobile.twitter.com/hashtag/eternalus , and the on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Nemesis Downfall Studios - https://nemesisdownfall.com/ .

Tonight, New to The Street TV re-airs the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host Jane King and Alain discuss ongoing and upcoming hack attempts domestically and internationally. Russia targets cyberattacks on any ally helping Ukraine defend its war efforts. Similarly, China is a hack-state with continuous attempts on US businesses, governmental agencies, and divisions. With US elections forthcoming in November 2022, internal efforts from both political parties continue to find out one another’s political strategies, with ramped-up efforts to hack and spread stolen information. IT professionals worldwide continue to handle cyberwar activities, but the industry needs more help to stop the hacks. A security solution is the Sekur products which provide encryption, like the SekurMail/SekurMessenger app. The SekurMail email application (app) is now available with no configuration. For a $7.00 monthly subscription , end-users get unbridled protections, and receivers who are not subscribers enjoy the same Sekur send/receive encryption. Business accounts and email domain migration is also available as a Sekur product. Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

New to The Street TV, tonight, airs another “Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment” interview with Livia Caudell, CEO at Integrity Payment Processing, Inc. (“Integrity”). Livia explains the Company’s business model by speaking in-studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace with TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan. Integrity assists high-risk businesses like crypto, nutraceuticals, CBD, cannabis, online gaming, and other industries in getting them the best possible percentages when accepting credit cards. Mostly these industries place payment tickets at more than $2500; they are not your typical brick/mortar business. They need unique solutions to ensure seamless transactions when accepting debit/credit card payments. Livia is committed to assisting her clients with the best possible solutions with the lowest possible fees. Her most significant customers are in the cannabis industry , where dispensaries need a safer alternative beyond cash. Taking cards is a limited option for cannabis operators, and Integrity Payment Processing offers them merchant services with several merchant accounts. The payment processing industry is confusing, with many options designed as “bait/switch” to increase merchant costs. Many don’t understand their merchant fees and usually accept the percentages charged. Livia’s experience in the industry can assist in bringing down fees and gives education to her clients about those fees, eliminating “Junk Fees.” Many businesses who use Integrity’s merchant services see increases in their bottom lines from reduced cost and sales increases from taking credit/debit cards as alternative payment options beyond just cash. Without a merchant account, a business cannot accept payments from a credit/debit card, and a merchant account is a must in today’s growing digital money economy. Integrity Payments Processing, Inc. is a successful woman-owned business helping businesses with merchant accounts. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Integrity Payment Processing, Inc. - https://www.integritypaymentprocessing.com/ .

About CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK):

As an award-winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using CEEK, the in-world utility token for the CEEK Metaverse. CEEK has distributed content for global superstars such as Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Future, and Demi Lovato. Part of CEEK’s mission is empowering creators with the tools needed to generate new revenue streams from their artistry digitally. CEEK prides itself on helping music artists, athletes, event creators, and makers create exquisite, direct-to-fan experiences that delight and drive long-term sustainable engagement within existing and emerging virtual worlds. CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, a sporting event, and other ‘money can’t buy’ exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at any time - https://www.ceek.com/ .

About Costal Kapital, LLC .

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company’s profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives with over 14 years of experience have relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral asset, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships well as integrity - https://coastalkapital.com/ .

About Eternalus Technologies and Nemesis Downfall Studios’ (CRYPTO: $NMSIS) ($NMSIS) :

Eternalus Technologies is developing a centralized crypto exchange using an EVM interoperable blockchain like Polygon. The exchange will become functional in August 2022, and Eternalus eCommerce platform, in conjunction with the exchange, can buy/sell transactions using smart contracts to facilitate the purchase of actual physical goods/services. Eternalus eCommerce platform launches its ecosystem in 2023. Nemesis Downfall Studios’ (CRYPTO: $NMSIS) ($NMSIS) is the first ever Battle Royale / MMORPG Play-to-earn game developed as a game with crypto serving it and not the other way around. In a dystopian future, players will be able to fight each other in a BR-style game, embedded in a persistent world MMORPG-like game with a whole in-game economy based on its $NMSIS token and lootable NFTS - https://nemesisdownfall.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Integrity Payment Processing, Inc .:

Integrity Payment Processing, Inc. offers the lowest rates and has 5-star customer service with 100% transparency in prices/fees, no application fees, and no integration fees. They understand that each customer has a unique business and that a standard merchant account is inadequate for their business operations. The electronic payment industry is not a one-solution-fits-all industry. Integrity Payment Processing, Inc. works hard to understand its clients’ unique payment processing needs and customizes the best solutions for growth. Integrity Payment Processing is the premier payment solutions company that excels in tailoring solutions to the cannabis industry - https://www.integritypaymentprocessing.com/ .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, “New to The Street” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW’s New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

