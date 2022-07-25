Surfing Tourism Market to Surpass US$ 17 billion by 2032 Owing to the Increased Health Benefits of the Action Sport Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The total sales in the global surfing tourism market hold a forecasted share of US$ 9.5 billion in 2022 and are expected to surpass US$ 17 billion by 2032, moving forward with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).



Being a great cardiovascular exercise, the demand for surfing tourism is surging. Since this sport needs excessive paddling which turns out to be a good core workout, offering surfers intense upper body exercise.

With an impeccable growing rate, surfing has become a prominent action sport in the world and emerged as one of the most progressive tourism industries in the world, positively influencing the surfing tourism market outlook.

Key Takeaways

The option of surfing tourism is on the surge as it is considered a great stress reliever and a fun activity which helps in reducing the negative effects of stress.

The increasing inclination of many health-conscious enthusiasts towards participating in surfing has been attributed to the surging demand for surfing tourism.

While surfing the body gets in touch with sunlight delivering adequate vitamin D along with regulating the amount of calcium and phosphorus in the body. Backed by such health benefits surfing tourism market is witnessing exponential growth.

According to several medical studies, surfing also helps in improving the quality of sleep, reducing mental stress, and reshaping the seep cycle which is expected to drive growth in the surfing tourism market.

As per several medical studies, salt water is a natural healer of injuries and frequent contact with sea water can aid in the prevention of injuries both on and off the surfboard, catering to the growing demand for surfing tourism.

The United States has the largest market for surfing tourism, greatly contributing to the growing share of North America which is predicted to hold 20% of the surfing tourism market share.

Competitive Landscape

AGIT Global North America, Inc., AJW Surfboard Boardriders, Inc., Body Glove, BruSurf, CANNIBAL SURFBOARDS, Channel Islands Surfboards, Firewire Surfboards, LLC, Global Surf Industries, Globe International Limited, Gul Watersports Ltd., Harbour Surfboards, Hydenshapes, Infinity Surfboards Inc., JS Industries, Keeper Sports Products, LLC, Mt Woodgee Surfboards, Naish International NSP International, O’Neill, Rip Curl International Pty Ltd., Rusty Surfboards, Tahe Outdoors Ltd., Volcom, LLC are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

More Insights into the Surfing Tourism Market

Some of the popular surfing destinations across the globe include Ulu Watu in Bali, Playa Grande in Costa Rica, Bundoran in Ireland, Jeffreys Bay in South Africa, Huntington Beach in California, and Bondi Beach in Sydney, Taghazout in Morocco, Arugam Bay in Sri Lanka and Biarritz, France. These places are anticipated to surge market growth immensely in near future.

The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the North American region by contributing approx. 20% in the global surfing tourism market.

The surfing tourism market trends and forecast is likely to be fueled by several surf parks in the United States that use artificial wave technologies.

Countries like New Zealand and Australia are expected to drive lucrative growth in the global surfing tourism market by contributing 33% of the market share during the forecast period.

The Surfing Federation of India, which organizes various events throughout the year, is hosting the Indian Open of Surfing 2022, which is expected to augur well for the Asia-Pacific surfing tourism market share.

Surfing Tourism Market Segments Covered

Tour Type

Consumer Orientation

Tourist Type

Age Group

Region





Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





