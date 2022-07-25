Aesthetic Lasers Market is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032) – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aesthetic lasers market was valued at US$ 2.8 Bn at the end of 2021 and is expected to increase at a high CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period (2022-2032). Demand for aesthetic laser techniques is constantly growing with increased focus of the population on improving beauty and physical appearance.



The global aesthetics business has grown more competitive as the manufacturing of aesthetic and beauty products has increased in emerging countries. Companies in these areas are highly focused on improving their manufacturing and production capabilities through novel product approaches. Increased adoption of aesthetic procedures will continue to be the leading reason for the increased focus of manufacturers to work on advanced products.

Increased disposable income among the population is one of the major growth factors of the aesthetic lasers market. A large portion of the population is investing in improving their appearance to boost their confidence socially. This trend is also being driven through social media and promotions by influencers and celebrities.

Request for sample copy of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33137

Procedures that could improve overall appearance, such as anti-aging treatments, dermal fillers, scar reduction, and painless hair removal, are seeing increased adoption. Also, the fact that all of these procedures are non-invasive and require less time is a major market driver.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, ablative lasers held around 52.6% market share in 2021.

Hair removal application held around 22.2% of the global aesthetic lasers market share in 2021.

By end user, dermatology clinics are widely using aesthetic laser products, and the segment held a market share of around 30.3% in 2021.

Around 28.7% of the global market share, by region, was accounted for by North America in 2021.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/33137

“Rising focus among the global population on improving physical appearance will drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Leading players are launching new products, entering into acquisitions and mergers, and getting certified by regulatory authorities to expand their business. These factors have a positive impact on the aesthetic lasers market.

In December 2021, Allergan Aesthetics announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Soliton, Inc. The product RESONIC™ also received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for long-term improvement.

In October 2020, Alma Lasers launched Alma HybridTM, the first and only device combining 3 powerful energy sources to deliver unparalleled results.

In July 2019, Lutronic announced FDA clearance of Intelligent Laser Platform: Clarity II.





Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33137

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the aesthetic lasers market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the product (ablative lasers (CO2 lasers and erbium lasers) and non-ablative lasers, (Nd: YAG lasers, alexandrite, intense pulsed light (IPL) lasers, and flash pulsed/ pump dye lasers (FPDL)), application (facial and skin treatment, pigmentation disorders, tattoo removal, vascular treatment, scar treatment, hair removal, body sculpting & fat destruction, acne reduction, and leg & varicose veins), and end user (dermatology clinics, aesthetic clinics, beauty/wellness centers, med spas, cosmetic & plastic surgery centers, and laser clinics), across seven key regions of the world.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com