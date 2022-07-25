LIVENTO GROUP PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER LETTER AND FOURTH QUARTER MATERIAL EVENTS LINE-UP

New York, NY, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuGene International, Inc./Livento Group LLC (OTC Pink: NUGN) today announced the following Shareholder Letter:

To Our Stockholders,

2021 has brought accelerated growth for Livento Group, placing us on the fast-track to trading on the public markets with the aim of upgrading to a higher exchange. The expansion of our business model into the film and television industry and onboarding of legendary Hollywood producers, the evolution of our AI program, Elise™, into larger market sectors, the approaching completion of real estate projects, and the establishment of key partnerships with influential members of the global financial community have all served to propel Livento to new horizons in a proportionately short period of time.

As always, we seek to increase shareholder value and surpass shareholder expectations in all our endeavors. We hold shareholder communication as a high priority in maintaining the integrity and transparency of our company. To this end, we would like to provide our shareholders with a material events line-up for the fourth quarter of 2022.

EVENTS LINE-UP:

“Wash Me In A River”

In May 2022, BOXO Productions announced its acquisition of interest in the post-production phase of the film “Wash Me In The River” featuring Robert De Niro which was due to hit theaters this fall 2022. The film is scheduled to be release in theaters this September 2023, and will subsequently be distributed by Paramount Home Entertainment.

Euro Dot IPO

There has been considerable speculation concerning the IPO for logistics company Euro Dot, which generates over 12 million USD and will significantly boost Livento’s revenue stream upon being listed. We expect to launch the IPO in September of 2023, following up with a number of strategic acquisitions currently being explored under the Euro Dot brand.

NuGene International Name Change to Livento

The application for a change of name from NuGene International Inc. to Livento Group LLC has been to submitted to FINRA and is due to update at the end of August. We are also considering a symbol change for NUGN in November.

Proprietary Quoting and QB Status

We have been informed by OTC Markets that the review process for obtaining proprietary trading under Rule 15c2-11 has begun and will reflect by the beginning of September along with the upgrade to OTCQB. Upon completion of this step, we intend to retire any surplus unissued authorized shares to better reflect the value of our company.

About Livento Group LLC

Livento Group (OTC Pink: NUGN) is focused on acquiring and developing companies with disruptive business models. The company recently launched BOXO Productions, a film and television production subsidiary led by top actor and producers in the industry. For more information, visit www.liventogroup.com and www.boxoproductions.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements as predictions, projections, or references future events and expectations, possibilities or similar. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained due to several variable factors. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge, and it is impossible for the Company to predict all of them. Some of these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, in customer order patterns, changes in consumer trends, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Although the Company intends to provide public updates, it undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

