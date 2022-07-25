The Mark Tepper Law Firm and InvestmentLossRecovery.com investigate Broker Sales of GWG-Issued L Bonds and GPB investments

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investor Alert: Following a $9 Million Regulatory Penalty Against National Securities Corporation (NSC), investors in GPB Capital Private Placements are encouraged to contact the Mark Tepper Law firm and/or InvestmentLossRecovery.com to learn about your rights to claim loss recovery. Did your broker recommend GPB investments such as GPB Waste, GPB Automotive Portfolio, GPB Holdings II, GWG-Issued L Bonds or other investments such as non-traded REITS without explaining the risks? If so, you have a right to file a FINRA Securities Claim.



“A $9 million regulatory penalty says it all”, said attorney Mark Tepper who is the former Chief Trial Counsel at the New York Attorney General’s Bureau of Investor Protection and Securities. "These were unsuitable, highly speculative, illiquid private placements.” Mr. Tepper and InvestmentLossRecovery.com are dedicated to fighting to recover financial losses that investors, especially retirees and the elderly, may have suffered.

Investigations of Financial Services Firms that Recommended L Bonds to Customers

Attorney Mark Tepper and InvestmentLossRecovery.com are also working together to investigate unsuitable investments, including sales of unsuitable L Bonds from GWG Holdings, Inc, (NASDAQ: GWGH) now (OTCMKTS: GWGHQ and GWGHQ:US).



L Bonds were sold at several firms, including but not limited to the following:

Aegis Capital



Arete Wealth Management



Cabot Lodge Securities



Centaurus Financial



Center Street Securities



Emerson Equity



International Assets Advisory



M Stevens Securities



National Securities



Newbridge Securities



NI Advisors



Western International Securities

For a free case evaluation, email attorney Mark A. Tepper at askmark@marktepper.com, telephone him at 954-961-0096 or visit InvestmentLossRecovery.com to submit a confidential online inquiry. Remember, you have a limited time to file an investment loss recovery claim.

About Mark A. Tepper, P.A.

Attorney Mark A. Tepper has earned the reputation of “Investor Advocate” while practicing law for over 40 years representing individual investors. FINRA arbitrators have upheld stockbroker fraud Claims filed by Mr. Tepper against many brokerage firms. A member of the Florida, New York and California Bars, Mr. Tepper is peer-reviewed for 21 consecutive years as AV PREEMINENT® for ethical standards and legal ability. It’s the highest rating of lawyers in the Martindale-Hubbell Law Directory.



