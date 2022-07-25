The Global Automotive Timing Belt Market is expected to grow by $ 37.62 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Timing Belt Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03302894/?utm_source=GNW

4% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive timing belt market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by improvement in the aftermarket segment, increasing demand for high-performance vehicles, and the need for the replacement of old and damaged timing belts.

The automotive timing belt market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive timing belt market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• OEMs

• Aftermarket



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the use of thermally-stable materials for producing timing belts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive timing belt market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of fiber-reinforced materials in automotive timing belts to increase lifespan and the advent of low friction timing chains will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive timing belt market covers the following areas:

• Automotive timing belt market sizing

• Automotive timing belt market forecast

• Automotive timing belt market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive timing belt market vendors that include AB SKF, ACDelco, Aisin Corp., B and B Manufacturing, Bando Chemical Industries Ltd., Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, DuraBelt Inc., Gates Industrial Corp. Plc, J.K. Fenner India Ltd., NCC Inc., Ningbo Beidi Synchronous Belt Co. Ltd., NingBo Fulong Synchronous Belt Co. Ltd., Optibelt GmbH, Schaeffler AG, Tenneco Inc., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., and Tsubakimoto Chain Co. Also, the automotive timing belt market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

