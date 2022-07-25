The Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market is expected to grow by $ 1.35 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.68% during the forecast period

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334963/?utm_source=GNW

68% during the forecast period. Our report on the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by emerging demand for LEDs, increased demand from the construction industry in emerging economies, and strong demand from the automotive industry.

The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Signs and display

• Construction

• Automotive

• Electronics

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing importance of bio-based PMMA as one of the prime reasons driving the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market growth during the next few years. Also, technological innovations and the shift in manufacturing facilities from west to east will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market covers the following areas:

• Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market sizing

• Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market forecast

• Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market vendors that include 3A Composites Holding AG, Asahi Kasei Corp., Avient Corp., Celanese Corp., Chimei Corp., Gehr Kunstoffwerk GmbH and Co. KG, Go Yen Chemical Industrial Co, Ltd., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corp., Makevale Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Plaskolite Inc., Roehm GmbH, SABIC, SAMYANG HOLDINGS Corp., Sumitomo Chemical Asia Pte. Ltd., The Dow Chemical Co., Trinseo PLC, and Wanhua. Also, the polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

