BitYard Announces Integration with CoinTracking, to Provide Crypto Tax Compliance to Global Users

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More and more people around the world are joining the ranks of buying cryptocurrencies, but this novel digital asset, like stocks or other financial products, is still subject to taxes after purchase. When the time comes to pay taxes, are you also confused, how should I file tax returns for the crypto assets I invest in?

CoinTracking, a leading crypto portfolio tracker and tax software in the market, you can import your crypto trades from over 100+ exchanges by CSV or API, get your gains automatically calculated, manage your portfolio, and generate tax reports. Besides, it also supports all the newest trends like NFTs, Defi, and DAOs.

A one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform BitYard, in order to solve the troubles that users may encounter, recently found the CoinTracking that can solve these troubles for users. CoinTracking creates a dedicated support page for BitYard users from now on so that BitYard users can import the transaction records on our platform into their system, and in a few simple steps, they can export tax reports to pay taxes. This is undoubtedly a time-saving and convenient way for users. Cointracking gives BitYard exclusively as a close partner and everyone who signs up through it will get a 10% discount (up to 200 transactions our tool is free).

On top of its hundreds of importing options, CoinTracking offers 25+ advanced reporting features, 14 compliant accounting methods, a Full Service with professional accountants, tax reports for 100+ countries, and much more.

This cryptocurrency Tax Software is designed for users who invest in cryptocurrencies. As more and more people invest in cryptocurrencies, this production tool is needed to track the crypto assets owned by users.

BitYard is a one-stop cryptocurrency trading platform with the most professional services. BitYard provides users a trading solution through Spot, Contracts for Differences (CFDs), Inverse perpetual contracts, USDT perpetual contracts, Grid trading, and Copy-trading services.

BitYard：www.bityard.com

Media Contact： Jeanne Hsieh

Contact: Media@bityard.exchange

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0e8724b-7d71-481d-b7a8-f944027eaa56