Molecular Transport Medium Market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 1.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032) – Persistence Market Research

New York, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The molecular transport medium market was valued at around US$ 1.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 1.2% over the forecast period (2022-2032).



A molecular transport medium is useful for sample transport, as well as for the long-term storage of biological samples. A molecular transport medium protects DNA/RNA from multiple freezes and thaw cycles, even in the most complex of samples (i.e., whole blood).

The molecular transport medium is specifically intended for healthcare personnel for molecular testing, sample transportation, storage, and safe and efficient processing of molecular testing, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. As such, COVID-19 increased the demand for molecular transport media.

Growing adoption of viral transport media for infectious disease diagnosis and rising awareness about the detection of viral diseases have compelled governments to take initiatives for the management of infectious disease outbreaks. Governments in emerging countries are also taking initiatives for the detection of several emerging viruses.

For example, national influenza surveillance systems are crucial for discovering new viruses, tracking influenza epidemics, raising public knowledge about diseases, and encouraging pandemic preparedness, but they differ greatly across WPR countries. Australia has the most comprehensive influenza surveillance programs, followed by China and Malaysia.

These factors will thus lead to an increase in the adoption of various diagnostic tests for emerging viruses and has also indirectly increased the need for molecular transport media.

Additionally, various regulatory bodies are approving new molecular transport media, which are helping drive market growth.

In March 2022, the Bay Area Health Trust received an interim order (IO) from Health Canada, approving its temperature-stable molecular transport medium - McMaster Molecular Medium (MMM).





Key Takeaways from Market Study

Inactivated transport medium held 61.3% market share by product type in 2021.

Virus applications account for 57.9% of the global molecular transport medium market share in 2021.

Under the sample segment, nasal washes and swabs dominated the market with a share of 38.4% in 2021.

By end user, microbiology laboratories are widely using molecular transport media for the storage and transport of biological products, and the segment held a market share of 45.4% in 2021.

Among the regions, North America dominates the global market with a share of 39.8% in 2021.





“Increasing usage of viral transport media for infectious diseases diagnosis, growing need to preserve sample stability, and innovative approaches to enable error-free laboratory-quality specimen collection will boost market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

The key promotional strategy adopted in this market is partnership agreements, which will enable companies to serve customers by accelerating innovation and driving production.

In March 2022, EKF Diagnostics signed a partnership agreement to acquire Advanced Diagnostic Laboratory LLC.

In November 2021, Charm Sciences partnered with Zymo Research to create a sampling swab specifically designed to work in space.

