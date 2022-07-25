Announcing Druglike - a Web3 Drug Discovery Platform

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Druglike, a Web3 drug discovery software platform co-founded by Martin Shkreli, today released a demo, website, and whitepaper detailing its efforts to democratize the costs, access, and rewards of computational drug discovery.

"We started Druglike because in our experience, traditional drug discovery software is too difficult and expensive to use," said Martin Shkreli, Co-Founder of Druglike. "Druglike will remove barriers to early-stage drug discovery, increase innovation and allow a broader group of contributors to share the rewards."

Shkreli added: "Underserved and underfunded communities, such as those focused on rare diseases or in developing markets, will also benefit from access to these tools."

Druglike is building a decentralized computing network which provides resources for anyone looking to start or contribute to early-stage drug discovery projects. Unlike competitors, Druglike will be web-based and completely free to use. Druglike will soon release a web-based suite for target identification, drug design, and tools for both constructing and running large-scale virtual screening workflows.

Druglike's ability to revolutionize drug discovery is enabled by Web3 technology.

Proof-of-Optimization, a novel blockchain consensus mechanism described in the whitepaper, plans to solve computational chemistry problems at a cost competitive with that of standard on-premises environments and cloud computing. Compute contributors can run both solver and validator nodes powering industrial-scale virtual screening campaigns in exchange for $MSI, the platform's official token.

"For the first time, any computer or phone with access to the web might be responsible and rewarded for discovering the next breakthrough medicine," said Shkreli, Druglike Co-Founder. "We will disrupt the economics of the drug business by allowing a wide pool of innovators and contributors, rather than only pharmaceutical giants, to profit from drug discovery."

"Current in silico software is only accessible to large pharmaceutical companies willing to pay obnoxious licensing fees. Students in every country no matter their university, startup companies to Fortune 500s, and even dedicated hobbyists will all have the same opportunity to design new molecules to change the future of drug discovery," said Shkreli, co-founder of Druglike.

Druglike, a decentralized science (DeSci) drug discovery Web3 platform founded in 2022, seeks to democratize and disrupt the current in silico computational chemistry software industry by offering pharmaceutical researchers, students, and activists access to computational resources and a marketplace to securely work together to create new molecules. Druglike uses Proof-of-Optimization, a novel blockchain consensus mechanism to secure the integrity of shared research. For more information about Druglike, please refer to the white paper at druglike.com



