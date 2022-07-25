Ability to Provide Longer Shelf Life to Packaged Food Driving Sales of MAP Sealing Equipment, States Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global MAP sealing equipment market is estimated at US$ 3.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast years of 2022-2032. The market is poised to grow due to remarkable use case of MAP sealing equipment in both, food and non-food applications.



The desire for healthy, fresh, and convenient food is driving the growth of the modified atmosphere packaging equipment industry as the world pushes for a healthier diet, along with changes in people's lifestyles and developments in retail marketing.

Population expansion and rising levels of disposable income, which increase spending on food items, are the main drivers accelerating the MAP sealing industry. However, other factors such new packaging laws and equipment types have also provided significant boost to market growth.

The goal of using modified environment packaging is to keep the desired atmosphere within a certain temperature range because consumers are more worried about food safety and are become more vigilant about the same.

Equipment for modified atmosphere packing has been evolving in a way that makes it possible to combine nitrogen and oxygen with low concentrations of carbon monoxide (CO) (0.4-1 percent). Moreover, technological developments and integration of technologically-smart equipment are penetrating the market at fast pace, parallelly driving the demand for MAP sealing equipment.

Will Increasing Healthier Lifestyles in the U.S. Drive MAP Sealing Equipment Demand?

Economic development in the United States is leading to healthier lifestyles and this is driving the growth of convenience products. But as consumers become more health conscious, there is not only a growing demand for convenient options but also healthy options. This is driving investments in packaging equipment because end users need to introduce new lines.

The U.S. food sector is also trending towards more sustainable packaging, often through the use of modified atmosphere in the packaging of products and use of recycled materials.

The United States MAP sealing equipment market is currently estimated at US$ 853.9 million and is expected to grow 1.8X by 2032.

Key Segments Covered in the MAP Sealing Equipment Industry Survey

MAP Sealing Equipment Market by Product Type :



Tray Packaging Equipment

Fill & Seal Equipment Flow Wrap Equipment Band Sealing Equipment Vacuum Chamber Sealing Equipment Bag / Pouch Sealing Equipment Thermal Shrink Wrap Equipment





MAP Sealing Equipment Market by Operation :



Manual MAP Sealing Equipment

Semi-Automatic MAP Sealing Equipment Automatic MAP Sealing Equipment





MAP Sealing Equipment Market by Capacity :



Up to 20 Packages Per Minute

20 - 30 Packages Per Minute 30 - 40 Packages Per Minute 40 - 50 Packages Per Minute Above 50 Packages Per Minute





MAP Sealing Equipment Market by End-use Industry :



Food & Beverages

Bakery & Confectionary Poultry, Seafood & Meat Processing Industry Fruits & Vegetables Dairy Products Convenience Food Beverages Others Non-food Oil Products Cosmetics & Personal Care Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals Others





Market Development

Leading food processing companies have created long-term collaborations with top machine manufacturers, demanding standard machine specifications for their operations across the globe. However, local end-use industries rely on regional manufacturers for tailored solutions. The packaging sector is, nevertheless, being consolidated, and a number of recent acquisitions in the food and pharmaceutical sectors have further created high competition in the space.

Owing to this, MAP sealing equipment manufacturers are focusing on enlarging their existing equipment portfolios and further increasing their market share. Some of key suppliers of MAP sealing equipment are coming up with new automated devices to cater to the rising demand for the efficient packaging of products with minimal wastage.

Key players in the MAP Sealing Equipment Market

ALE International LLC

Amcor

Berry Plastics Corporation

Colpac Ltd

Curwood

CV-TEK

Dajiang Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

Dansensor AS

GEA

Hayssen Flexible Systems

Hayssen Sandiacre



Key Takeaways from MAP Sealing Equipment Market Study

The North America MAP sealing equipment market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 6.5% and create an absolute dollar opportunity US$ 1.9 billion by 2032.

The market witnessed 1.4% CAGR for the period of 2017-2021.

Under product type, tray packaging equipment MAP sealing equipment dominates the market and is valued at US$ 1 billion.

Automatic equipment dominated the market with 54.5% market share in 2021.

Together, the dairy products & poultry and seafood & meat processing industries are likely to represent 35.1% market share in 2022.

Based on region, demand for MAP sealing equipment is expected to increase at CAGRs of 8.7% and 7.2%, respectively, in South Asia & Oceania and Europe.

