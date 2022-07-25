Beauty of Horror Creator Alan Robert Signs Exclusive New Deal to Expand His Bestselling Series

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDW Publishing's "2022 and Beyond" panel at San Diego Comic Con on Saturday revealed that The Beauty of Horror creator (and Life of Agony bassist) Alan Robert of Wasted Talent Entertainment has recently signed a new, exclusive publishing deal extending his longtime partnership with IDW to produce new Beauty of Horror coloring books through 2026. Robert's bestselling series stars mischievous ghoul-girl Ghouliana, who has become a fan favorite and has just been immortalized with a NECA action figure. The 5-inch figure with glow in the dark eyes is the latest addition to NECA's Toony Terrors Series 7 lineup and was displayed at SDCC alongside Teen Wolf, They Live, and Killer Klowns From Outer Space.

"Back in 2009, IDW gave me my first shot at becoming a comics creator and once they opened their doors to me, I was determined to stay," said Alan Robert. "I made IDW my home for the last 13 years and I've had an absolute blast creating titles such as Wire Hangers, Crawl To Me, Killogy, and The Beauty of Horror with them. I'm thrilled to continue to expand on Ghouliana's world with a slew of new Beauty of Horror products! I've still got lots more madness up my sleeve."

About Alan Robert

Internationally renowned musician and graphic novelist, Alan Robert is the creator of several critically acclaimed works: Wire Hangers, Crawl to Me, Killogy, and of The Beauty of Horror, a bestselling series of horror-themed adult coloring books. Robert has traversed the globe as the bassist/songwriter for seminal rock group Life of Agony for over three decades. A Brooklyn native, Alan's journey as a comic book creator began at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, where he attended on a scholarship and studied cartooning under legendary Thor comic writer/artist Walter Simonson.

