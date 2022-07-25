MCLEAN, Va., July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division has been awarded a task order to provide spectrum assessments across technical, policy and strategy areas for the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer.



“Spectrum” refers to the range of invisible radio frequencies across which wireless signals travel. Consumers rely on spectrum for daily interactions including calls and the use of apps from mobile devices. The U.S. military relies on spectrum for performance of critical capabilities including military communications, navigation, radar and nonintrusive inspection of aircraft and other equipment. The Defense Department also relies on electromagnetic spectrum for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications such as missile early warning and signals intelligence.





A graphic accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-is-awarded-electromagnetic-spectrum-contract-to-support-dod-cio/.

HII will support the Chief Information Officer’s Electromagnetic Spectrum Enterprise, Policy, and Programs and advance the electromagnetic spectrum enterprise and management operations by providing technical assessments and facilitating spectrum policy development.

“HII’s spectrum engineers and policy experts have supported the DOD and commercial carrier spectrum bandwidth for more than 65 years,” said Garry Schwartz, president of HII’s Mission Technologies C5ISR business group. “This award reaffirms the strength in our partnership as we continue to accelerate our nation’s electromagnetic spectrum superiority strategy.”

The five-year contract was a recompete win for HII and will have a value of $44 million if all years are exercised. HII was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron.

About HII

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

About DOD IAC Program

The DOD Information Analysis Centers, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for the DOD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DOD science & technology and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

Disclaimer. “This material is based upon work supported by the DoD Information Analysis Center Program Management Office (DoD IAC PMO), sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) under Contract No. FA807518D0002.”



Approved for Public Release, Distribution Unlimited. “Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron (774 ESS)."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bca4f374-4d32-4f1b-babf-ad3fc8936fa8