3D Bioprinting Market worth $3.3 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Bioprinting Market is projected to USD 3.3 billion by 2027 from USD 1.3 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.8% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Factors such as technological advancements in 3D bioprinters and biomaterials, increasing use of 3D bioprinting in the pharmaceutical and cosmetology industries, and rising public and private funding to support bioprinting research activities are driving the market growth of 3D Bioprinting Industry. However, factors like dearth of skilled professionals and high development and production costs are restraining the growth of this market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “3D Bioprinting Market”

297 – Tables

38 – Figures

270 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=170201787



The 3D Bioprinters segment accounted for the largest share in the 3D Bioprinting market, by component, during the forecast period.

Based on component, the market is segmented into 3D bioprinters and bioinks. 3D bioprinters accounted for the larger market share in 2021. Technological advancements and the growing demand for organ transplants are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

DRIVER: Increasing use of 3D bioprinting in pharmaceutical and cosmetology industries

Several pharmaceutical companies are increasingly adopting 3D bioprinting products and technologies in the drug discovery and development process. The 3D bioprinting method enables pharmaceutical companies to test drugs more safely and at a lower cost as compared to the traditional drug testing method. The traditional drug discovery process takes around three-to-six years to complete, while the 3D bioprinting process enables pharmaceutical companies to test a drug within a few hours. The use of 3D bioprinted tissues also enables R&D teams to test new drugs in the early stages and during preclinical trials. Advantages offered by 3D bioprinting include reduced use of animals for dug testing, enhanced productivity and shortened drug discovery process.

The use of 3D bioprinting has also increased in the cosmetics industry, the growing awareness of this technique among users. Also, since March 2013, the European Commission has banned animal testing for cosmetic products. As a result, a number of cosmetic and wellness industries have adopted 3D bioprinting to develop novel 3D tissue models as well as drug testing approaches.

OPPORTUNITY: Rising demand for organ transplants

3D printing is gaining increasing importance in the healthcare industry due to the potential for developing complex solid organs like the heart, kidneys, and lungs for transplantation. As opposed to the conventional replacement of failing or damaged organs-which carries a risk of rejection by the host body-3D-printed organs are unlikely to pose any hazards, as they make use of cells taken from the patient’s body.

3D bioprinting has great potential in the medical field, as it allows medical professionals to replace broken bones and develop new organs for organ transplantation. It also enables the printing of prosthetic limbs, which can be replaced in patients with missing limbs. Moreover, the 3D bioprinting process enables the faster development of organs and tissues as compared to the traditional process, which requires a donor and is also time-consuming.

The waiting list for organ transplants is growing each day due to the wide gap between the demand for organs and the number of donors. To address this concern, researchers are developing engineered organs. However, small organs created by researchers currently are not fully suitable to be transplanted in a human body. These unmet needs in the market have boosted research in the development of 3D-printed transplant organs.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=170201787



CHALLENGE: Process control and understanding of 3D bioprinters

Consistency in the additive manufacturing process is altered between machines due to the uncontrolled process variables and material differences. There are a few monitoring methods that are available to help manufacturers in meeting their specific criteria by rectifying these alterations. As there is only limited data available regarding process control, the capacity to develop detailed and accurate mathematical models through additive manufacturing has been difficult. These limitations in process control, preproduction, and planning often result in manufacturing failure and expensive errors.

In 3D bioprinting, the printing process is slow and requires a faster printing and scale-up process to become commercially acceptable. The limited availability of biomaterials used for the bioprinting process is a primary challenge faced by the 3D bioprinting industry. The time factor and the process control in the removal of built products and disposal of waste materials also play a major role in the bioprinting process. These factors in the process control extend the manufacturing process and increase the possibility of process variance, which are major issues for many machines and processes.

RESTRAINT: Dearth of skilled professionals

3D bioprinting is an emerging field in the healthcare industry. Due to continuous technological advancements, the field has growing requirement of skilled professionals. The effective use of 3D bioprinting technology requires continuous process monitoring. The consistency of the process varies in different platforms due to uncontrolled process variables (such as the difference between batches and machines) and material differences. These technologies and processes require the skills of a trained professional who can understand and operate the 3D bioprinter efficiently. The most important aspect of the 3D printing service is the skill of spatial object design. Designing a 3D-printed object is more complicated than actually printing the object. Likewise, 3D-printed models have complex geometrical structures, which require technical support for printing with a material that offers high shrinkage. Thus, skilled professionals are required to perform these activities in order to avoid errors and printing failure. Also, the biggest challenge faced by the 3D bioprinting industry is the use of multiple technologies. This has resulted in the increased demand for highly skilled personnel to handle operations and troubleshoot activities during 3D bioprinting procedures.

North America is the largest region and Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region of the 3D Bioprinting market in 2021.

Based on region, the 3D bioprinting market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The significant government and private investments to develop advanced 3D bioprinting technologies, the high adoption rate of these technologies, and the presence of key market players in the region are responsible for the large share of North America in the bioprinting market. The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players in the global 3D Bioprinting Market include BICO Group AB (US), Organovo Holdings Inc. (US), Allevi, Inc. (part of 3D Systems, Inc.) (US), CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (Israel), regenHU (Switzerland), EnvisionTEC GmbH (part of Desktop Metal, Inc.) (Germany), Aspect Biosystems Ltd. (Canada), Advanced Solutions Life Sciences, LLC (US), and Regenovo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (part of Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.) (China).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=170201787



Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Component (3D Printer, 3D Bioprinter, Material, Software, Service), Technology (EBM, DMLS, SLS, SLA, DLP, Polyjet), Application (Surgical Guides, Prosthetics, Implants), User (Hospital, ASCs) - Global Forecast to 2026

4D Printing in Healthcare Market by Component (Equipment, 3D printer SMM, Hydrogels, Software, Service, Cells), Technology (FDM, SLS, Stereolithography), Application (Research Model, Implant), End user (Hospital, Dental Lab, ASC) - Global Forecast to 2026



