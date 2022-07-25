Liquid Biopsy Market Size Worth USD 13.8 Billion by 2030 at 12.4% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Biopsy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Liquid Biopsy Market Information by Biomarker Types, Application, Sample, End User, and Region, Forecast Till 2030”, the market is expected to register 12.4% CAGR and is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2030.

Liquid Biopsy Market Scope:

A liquid biopsy is a technique for diagnosing and tracking diseases like cancer that involves sampling and analyzing biological tissue while it is in a liquid condition. Two developments in medical science human genome sequencing and growing sensitivity of detection measures and assays have a direct practical application in liquid biopsy.

The discomfort associated with the operation is eliminated with liquid biopsies since the painful tissue sample extraction is avoided. For example, the bulk of liquid samples utilized in the method are blood and urine, both of which can be obtained painlessly and readily. However, some examples entail painful procedures like spinal fluid. Thus, liquid biopsy lessens patients' concerns about pain. Additionally, it offers a risk-free and efficient alternative for patients who cannot undergo a tissue biopsy because of the dangers involved, such as those with lung cancer who have tumors that are too dangerously close to the heart.

Report Scope:

Liquid Biopsy Market Competitive Analysis:

Guardant Health, Inc. (US)

Trovagene, Inc. (California)

RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US)

Agena Bioscience Inc. (California)

Admera Health (US)

Biocept, Inc. KGaA (US),

Circulogene Theranostics (Alabama)

Inivata Ltd (UK)

SAGA Diagnostics AB (Sweden)

Exosome Diagnostics (Massachusetts)

Liquid Biopsy Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

The number of persons who have cancer has significantly increased on a global scale. Environmental factors, cigarette use, infectious diseases like Hepatitis B and C, as well as lifestyle changes, are some of the causes of the increased incidence of cancer. Compared to conventional cancer diagnostic methods, liquid biopsy has various advantages, including lower cost, early prognosis, therapy monitoring, tumor heterogeneity identification, acquired drug resistance, and patient comfort (by eliminating the need for surgery). As a result, preference for liquid biopsies is anticipated to increase during the projection period in line with the rise in cancer prevalence.

Companion diagnostics are tests or assays used to help doctors decide what course of treatment to provide patients based on how well they respond to therapy. The rapid and cost-effective production of safer pharmaceuticals with improved therapeutic efficacy can fundamentally modify the drug development process and accelerate the commercialization of medication candidates. The market for companion diagnostics has significant growth potential as a result of the rise in demand for expensive specialized therapies and safer medications. The liquid biopsy market is seeing prospects for expansion as companion diagnostics gain in prominence.

Market Restraints:

The quantities of ctDNA of any particular cancer mutation may be very low in the plasma of a cancer patient, especially after treatment or surgery, making the detection of ctDNA in liquid biopsies technically difficult. According to sampling statistics, there may be fewer than one detectable copy of the cancer mutation-containing ctDNA in any one patient's plasma sample. As a result, even though ctDNA is present in the plasma but at a low level, it might not be picked up in the patient sample. This affects the informative value of the liquid biopsy tests for cancer by producing false-negative results where ctDNA is present but not identified. False negatives can occasionally result in a tumor's recurrence not being discovered at an early stage.

Liquid Biopsy Market COVID-19 Analysis:

Although COVID-19's far-reaching consequences have been unprecedented, cancer sufferers have been among the most severely impacted groups. The number of patients getting cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment has been significantly impacted by COVID-19. Oncology clinics were re-profiled for treating patients with the COVID-19 as a result of the increasing demand brought on by the rising rate of COVID-19 patients being hospitalized.

However, as nations gradually loosen their travel restrictions, testing numbers are expected to increase again. Responding to rising cancer incidence has become a critical medical concern on a global scale since the COVID-19 pandemic. Cancer has been recognized as a risk factor for COVID-19 due to the fact that several COVID-19 patients had malignancies. It is predicted that additional research in this area would advance cancer research by helping to better understand the dynamics of infection. It is also anticipated that this will increase demand for liquid biopsy products.

Liquid Biopsy Market Segmentation:

By Biomarker Type

Due to the increased global cancer prevalence, the CTC category is anticipated to dominate the liquid biopsy market over the research period.

By Sample

Over the review period, the Blood sample segment is anticipated to increase at the fastest rate.

By Application

In 2020, the cancer application category held the greatest market share. The expansion of this market is being driven by elements like the rising incidence of cancer and the rise in research studies on liquid biopsy for cancer applications.

By End-User

In 2020, the laboratories market segment held the greatest market share. The expansion of this market is being driven by the growing outsourcing of liquid biopsy tests to reference laboratories.

Liquid Biopsy Market Regional Analysis:

North America held the highest market share, while Asia-Pacific experienced the quickest market growth. The US and numerous European nations created the liquid biopsy technique, which is seen in the dominance of these two regions in their respective market shares.

The highest CAGR is anticipated for the European liquid biopsy market. Nearly 20% of all investments made in Europe are made in the UK, and nearly 20% of that country's venture capital was allocated to the healthcare industry.

