Palla Capital Corporation Deploys Innovative Hybrid VC and PE Strategy Leveraging “Arbitrage Alpha”

Beverly Hills , July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palla Capital Founder Srikanth Palla talks about providing value to the entrepreneurial community and its investors.

“I am very passionate and excited about business, entrepreneurship and delivering value to the companies that I invest in and the investors who trust us to deploy capital on their behalf.” Palla reflected.

The Palla Capital Model

There are multiple components that drive Palla Capital. “We are not a Fund. We are a holding company. We focus on three investment themes: technology, fintech and e-commerce,” said Palla.

He explains that “The holding structure gives a direct investment option for accredited investors, HNWI’s (High-net-worth individual) and Family Offices.” He added that there can be lower risk associated with a holding company. “In a holding company you risk less,” said Palla. He went further to explain that “You don’t pay a management fee and carried interest when you do a direct investment into a holding company like Palla Capital.” The result is that the returns can be larger and more efficient.

Another core of the Palla model is technology. “10 to 20 years from now there will be more technology, not less. There will be more Artificial Intelligence (AI), more Machine Learning (ML) and more data science. We are looking at businesses focused on technology...That is the underpinning for every acquisition and development … You need people to lead that. We believe in leaders. We look for leaders. These are the two main factors that we look at when we look at an acquisition,” explained Palla.

The Palla Capital Team

Palla Capital recently added Craig Connors as its CFO. Connors has served as CFO with hedge fund managers, private equity firms and family offices, and has over 25 years of experience on Wall Street.

Sai Koorapati, a stakeholder in Palla Capital, brings decades of experience in technology, e-commerce, retail, automotive and more. He heads up technology at Callaway Golf. Wallace Glausi, a founding member, manages the legal aspects of the organization. Glausi has experience with SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) requirements and taking organizations public. Martin Magida recently joined the team as an Investment Banking and M&A Advisor. Magida has taken 14 companies public.

Investment Philosophy

Palla Capital looks for two types of assets. According to Palla those include “A pure IP (Intellectual Property), with no revenue yet, but with a strong potential for revenue leveraging IP assets… The other is pure cash flow, similar to a private equity firm acquisition.” After researching the market and finding companies that focus on one area, Palla explains, “Our strategy is a hybrid…You can bet on companies that could be really, really huge in five to ten years…But, at the same time deploy your capital against revenue generating assets.” Palla concluded.

Arbitrage Alpha is the term coined by Palla Capital that expresses their hybrid VC (Venture Capital) and PE (Private Equity) strategy. This allows for leveraging the arbitrage within the private markets and also when the pooled private assets are taken public. Pooled and streamlined assets with a hybrid VC and PE strategy allows Palla Capital to be open to deals ranging from startups to pure scaling.

Technology Acquisitions and Innovations

Palla Capital has completed one pure IP acquisition in the Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) and metaverse space. On the technology side Palla Capital has acquired four active patents with additional supporting patents. Palla explains that this technology offers the ability of virtual users to communicate in real time in a virtual environment.

Their second acquisition is a psychology-based IP that helps in finding the right partner for dating and matchmaking. This technology will be combined with AI and ML and will be useful for people who want to find the right match.

Current Offerings

Currently, there are two ways that investors can get involved with Palla Capital. There is an active Regulation D (Reg D) private placement offering that is open for accredited investors, HNWIs and family offices, but very soon, they will also be taking this investment to retail investors via a Regulation CF (Reg CF) offering, according to Palla.

Palla Capital’s Future

We are very excited about a new innovative FinTech platform we have been working on for the last few months and will be going live very soon in August 2022. Our new FinTech platform will help entrepreneurial founders by increasing their ability for start-ups and early stage companies that are generating some revenue to be able to raise capital to grow and scale. Palla’s new FinTech platform will help the founder’s to raise capital efficiently and take their offering to investors in a few weeks rather than months . Unlike other platforms that require the founder to do all of the research, Palla Capital will provide advice, direction and simplify the fundraising process by utilizing the strength and knowledge of their team. “We want to compress the six to nine month runway into six to nine weeks,” said Palla when discussing the process of raising capital via their new fintech platform (a.k.a Moonshot).

“This is a huge win for the founders looking to raise capital and is at the core of Palla Capital’s vision and mission,” said Palla.

About Palla Capital:

We partner and invest in companies and with founders who dare to push the envelope. We Dare to Dream, because, “Everything starts with a dream”. We are a revolutionary platform that drives transformative growth with a hybrid venture capital, private equity and entrepreneurial investment strategy that hinges on our network expanse and innovative technology-driven ideas.

For more information visit https://www.pallacapital.com/

