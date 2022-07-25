Profire Energy Sets Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET

LINDON,Utah, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, will hold a conference call on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss results for its 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Financial results are expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Profire Energy Co-CEO and CFO Ryan Oviatt and Co-CEO Cameron Tidball will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.



Date: Friday, August 5, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (6:30 a.m. MT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1560935&tp_key=08abf64d02. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call, please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.



A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 11:30 a.m. ET on the same day through August 19, 2022.



Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 10019852

