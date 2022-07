English Lithuanian

Medicinos Bankas UAB (hereinafter, the “Bank”), registration number 112027077, registered seat address: Pamėnkalnio 40, LT-01114 Vilnius, Lithuania informs that on July 25, 2022, a notification was received that the European Central Bank does not object to UAB AAA Capital acquiring 100 % UAB Medicinos bankas shares.



More information: Aleksejus Tonkich, Member of the Board, Director of the Financial Service, Deputy Head of Administration Phone: + 370 698 34055, email: aleksejus.tonkich@medbank.lt