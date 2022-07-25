By 2028, Demand for Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Size to Surpass US$ 48.35 Bn, at a 8.10% CAGR Growth: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Direct Carrier Billing Market By Type (Limited DCB, Pure DCB, MSISDN Forwarding, PIN or MO Base Window), By Platform (iOS, Android, Other Platforms), By End-User (Apps and Games, Online Media, Other End-Users), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Market Size, Share, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends and Forecast 2022–2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Direct Carrier Billing Market size & share was approximately USD 30.30 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 8.10% and is anticipated to reach over USD 48.35 billion by 2028.”

The report analyses the Direct Carrier Billing market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Direct Carrier Billing market.

What is Direct Carrier Billing? How big is the Direct Carrier Billing Market?

Report Overview:

The direct carrier billing platform is an internet-based payment system that accepts online payments. Customers may pay for their items quickly and conveniently using direct carrier billing technology. It works with all smartphones that run Windows, Android, or iOS. Because of the rise of digital content and OTT platforms, the direct carrier billing platform market is booming.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Direct Carrier Billing market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 8.10% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The Direct Carrier Billing market size was worth around US$ 30.30 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 48.35 billion by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. In terms of platforms, in 2020, Android accounted for the biggest share of the global direct carrier billing market. Android platforms are expected to remain the most popular, with a value CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2032.

In terms of type, the pure DCB will be having the largest share. Because it allows customers to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone carrier bill, the pure DCB type of direct carrier billing market is predicted to develop at a value CAGR of 10.1 percent from 2022 to 2028.

On the basis of region, the United States is expected to grow at a 10.2% value CAGR until 2028, resulting in a US$ 21.5 billion opportunity.

Market Growth Dynamics: Industry Drivers

As cloud computing technologies become more extensively utilized, the value of the direct carrier billing platform market will continue to expand. The poor adoption rate of credit cards in underdeveloped economies, along with rapid digitization, is another factor boosting the expansion of this industry. The low internet penetration rate in developing economies, on the other hand, will pose a significant barrier to the direct carrier billing platform industry's progress. Alternative payment channels like mobile wallets, payment systems, credit and debit cards, and online banking will stifle business growth.

The low internet penetration rate in developing nations is projected to be a major hindrance to the growth of the direct carrier billing platform market. Alternative payment channels like mobile wallets, payment systems, credit and debit cards, and online banking will stifle business growth. Despite the fact that mobile gaming and in-app games have been proved to have considerable operational benefits when paid for through direct carrier e-billing, many businesses are hesitant to use them for a variety of reasons.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, Platform, End-User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 30.30 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 48.35 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 8.10% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players BangoPLC, Boku, Inc., Centili, Comviva Technologies Limited, DIMOCO, Fortumo, Infomedia Services Limited, NTH Mobile, TELECOMING S.A., txtNation Limited, and Others Key Segment By Type, Platform, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Direct Carrier Billing industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Direct Carrier Billing Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Direct Carrier Billing Industry?

What segments does the Direct Carrier Billing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Direct Carrier Billing Market sample report and company profiles?

Direct Carrier Billing Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Some areas, such as e-commerce, video-conferencing, and mobile payments, grew as a result of the COVID-19 problem. The demand for digital services, particularly video and audio streaming, has exploded in recent months. Similarly, due to most individuals working from home and remaining indoors to restrict the spread of COVID-19, online app and game purchases have skyrocketed. The decline in business activities such as collaborations to enhance the adoption of direct carrier billing in various countries, on the other hand, is expected to have a negative influence on the direct billing platform and service providers' expanding growth. As a result, there will be a mixed impact, with growth slowing slightly in 2020 and 2021.

Direct Carrier Billing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for global Direct Carrier Billing is segmented by type, platform, end-user, and geography. In terms of platforms, Android will have the largest share of the worldwide Direct Carrier Billing market in 2020. From 2022 through 2032, Android platforms are predicted to remain the most popular, with a value CAGR of 9.7%. Large market actors like Google and others have been investing in providing such billing options across Android platforms as low-cost Android phones become cheaper. Furthermore, many Android-based games require game programmers to acquire access and download via online payments, creating a high demand for the direct carrier billing industry.

Because Android smartphones are more popular, activities such as paying for games, entertainment, and retail transactions are more efficient, prompting Android servers to invest in direct carrier billing systems. The pure DCB will have the highest share in terms of type. The pure DCB type of direct carrier billing market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 10.1 percent from 2022 to 2028 since it allows customers to make purchases by charging payments to their mobile phone carrier bill. Furthermore, due to the delayed acceptance of credit cards in emerging markets, demand for pure direct carrier billing systems is likely to rise. Customers with smartphones can purchase digital content and pay for subscriptions through the same channels as their phone bills, aiding the market's pure direct carrier billing type.

Regional Dominance:

In the United States, demand for direct carrier billing services is predicted to rise at a 10.2 percent value CAGR until 2028, creating in a US$ 21.5 billion potential. Demand is predicted to be worth US$ 34.5 billion by the end of the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to an increase in demand for popular digital materials across the country. Rising demand for digital content platforms has spurred the massive growth of the direct carrier billing business in the United States. As digital media has increased in popularity across the country, platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and a bevy of others have expanded in popularity.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global direct carrier billing market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global Direct Carrier Billing market include;

BangoPLC

Boku, Inc.

Centili

Comviva Technologies Limited

DIMOCO

Fortumo

Infomedia Services Limited

NTH Mobile

TELECOMING S.A.

txtNation Limited

The global Direct Carrier Billing market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Limited DCB

Pure DCB

MSISDN Forwarding

PIN or MO Base Window

By Platform

iOS

Android

Other Platforms

By End-User

Apps and Games

Online Media

Other End Users

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



