Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

| Source: Ageas Ageas

Brussels, BELGIUM

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 27,277 Ageas shares in the period from 18-07-2022 until 22-07-2022.

Date Number of
Shares 		Total amount
(EUR) 		Average price
(EUR) 		Lowest price
(EUR) 		Highest price
(EUR)
18-07-2022 5,656 233,732 41.32 40.66 41.61
19-07-2022 5,561 230,178 41.39 41.03 41.91
20-07-2022 5,298 220,655 41.65 41.25 42.21
21-07-2022 5,400 221,118 40.95 40.54 41.42
22-07-2022 5,362 220,015 41.03 40.84 41.36
Total 27,277 1,125,697 41.27 40.54 42.21

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,439,213 shares for a total amount of EUR 148,915,143. This corresponds to 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

 

Attachment


Attachments

PDF version press release