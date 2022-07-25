Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 27,277 Ageas shares in the period from 18-07-2022 until 22-07-2022.
|Date
| Number of
Shares
| Total amount
(EUR)
| Average price
(EUR)
| Lowest price
(EUR)
| Highest price
(EUR)
|18-07-2022
|5,656
|233,732
|41.32
|40.66
|41.61
|19-07-2022
|5,561
|230,178
|41.39
|41.03
|41.91
|20-07-2022
|5,298
|220,655
|41.65
|41.25
|42.21
|21-07-2022
|5,400
|221,118
|40.95
|40.54
|41.42
|22-07-2022
|5,362
|220,015
|41.03
|40.84
|41.36
|Total
|27,277
|1,125,697
|41.27
|40.54
|42.21
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 3,439,213 shares for a total amount of EUR 148,915,143. This corresponds to 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
