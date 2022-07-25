Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

English French

CEGEDIM

Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 1st 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM



Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

10,871 shares

€ 102,668.75

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 510

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 421

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 17,040 shares for € 416,738.04

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 17,755 shares for € 442,274.69

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

11,586 shares

€ 77,132.10

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 304

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 289

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 10,955 shares for € 293,824.91

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 13,069 shares for € 354,725.37

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

0 shares

€ 250,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 510 17,040 416,738.04 421 17,755 442,274.69 03/01/2022 2 100 2,425.00 10 299 7,334.47 04/01/2022 4 101 2,474.50 1 50 1,240.00 05/01/2022 3 99 2,415.60 5 200 4,966.00 06/01/2022 4 150 3,685.50 2 100 2,475.00 07/01/2022 3 51 1,244.40 3 101 2,489.65 10/01/2022 3 150 3,775.50 9 350 8,904.00 11/01/2022 7 150 3,850.50 3 150 3,903.00 12/01/2022 1 50 1,270.00 - - - 13/01/2022 2 51 1,285.20 1 1 25.35 14/01/2022 5 51 1,275.00 1 1 25.00 17/01/2022 3 100 2,470.00 1 50 1,240.00 18/01/2022 1 50 1,220.00 1 50 1,225.00 19/01/2022 3 51 1,259.70 2 51 1,264.29 20/01/2022 2 50 1,225.00 - - - 21/01/2022 2 51 1,244.91 2 51 1,249.50 24/01/2022 11 350 8,403.50 1 43 1,053.50 25/01/2022 4 150 3,525.00 - - - 26/01/2022 1 1 23.2 4 150 3,597.00 27/01/2022 1 25 595 1 1 24.50 28/01/2022 7 150 3,576.00 2 99 2,410.65 31/01/2022 9 224 5,055.68 - - - 01/02/2022 - - - 3 100 2,288.00 02/02/2022 3 75 1,702.50 - - - 03/02/2022 4 50 1,120.00 - - - 04/02/2022 3 27 596.7 1 1 22.30 07/02/2022 1 24 523.2 - - - 08/02/2022 1 1 21.8 2 51 1,131.69 09/02/2022 - - - 3 100 2,265.00 10/02/2022 5 94 2,084.92 1 1 22.45 11/02/2022 2 7 154 - - - 14/02/2022 3 50 1,062.50 - - - 15/02/2022 4 100 2,168.00 - - - 16/02/2022 - - - 2 50 1,115.00 17/02/2022 3 51 1,122.00 1 1 22.00 18/02/2022 3 51 1,096.50 1 1 21.65 21/02/2022 2 50 1,057.50 - - - 22/02/2022 - - - 1 1 21.50 23/02/2022 1 1 21.15 1 1 21.15 24/02/2022 2 50 1,010.00 - - - 25/02/2022 - - - 2 25 525.00 28/02/2022 2 26 533.52 3 37 795.13 01/03/2022 3 50 1,054.00 7 164 3,755.60 02/03/2022 1 50 1,280.00 21 1,099 28,464.10 03/03/2022 5 200 5,266.00 7 200 5,430.00 04/03/2022 6 150 3,840.00 1 50 1,290.00 07/03/2022 13 205 5,090.15 6 250 6,375.00 08/03/2022 1 2 51.8 3 200 5,356.00 09/03/2022 1 50 1,325.00 10 500 13,810.00 10/03/2022 8 100 2,633.00 - - - 11/03/2022 1 1 27.3 5 101 2,787.60 14/03/2022 1 50 1,370.00 - - - 15/03/2022 7 200 5,410.00 - - - 16/03/2022 - - - 2 200 5,500.00 17/03/2022 - - - 17 746 20,955.14 18/03/2022 12 251 7,063.14 1 1 28.40 21/03/2022 5 100 2,770.00 3 270 7,584.30 22/03/2022 2 50 1,405.00 1 100 2,830.00 23/03/2022 5 194 5,476.62 4 204 5,830.32 24/03/2022 7 202 5,649.94 1 1 28.45 25/03/2022 24 1,392 37,082.88 2 101 2,828.00 28/03/2022 11 1,150 28,152.00 - - - 29/03/2022 - - - 9 994 24,909.64 30/03/2022 10 390 9,691.50 2 308 7,792.40 31/03/2022 4 200 5,076.00 6 242 6,219.40 01/04/2022 14 784 19,607.84 - - - 04/04/2022 6 340 8,316.40 2 144 3,571.20 05/04/2022 9 450 10,804.50 1 120 2,928.00 06/04/2022 4 251 5,933.64 1 1 23.95 07/04/2022 1 100 2,340.00 3 240 5,700.00 08/04/2022 - - - 2 150 3,600.00 11/04/2022 6 400 9,480.00 2 151 3,684.40 12/04/2022 17 600 14,184.00 - - - 13/04/2022 7 201 4,753.65 1 1 23.80 14/04/2022 5 200 4,690.00 - - - 19/04/2022 4 200 4,636.00 6 470 11,096.70 20/04/2022 5 251 5,958.74 9 451 10,837.53 21/04/2022 4 101 2,388.65 10 600 14,460.00 22/04/2022 3 56 1,319.36 7 154 3,726.80 25/04/2022 5 250 5,970.00 - - - 26/04/2022 1 1 24.15 9 448 10,931.20 27/04/2022 1 1 24.35 2 201 4,944.60 28/04/2022 1 1 24.6 2 12 297.36 29/04/2022 5 301 7,314.30 2 2 49.16 02/05/2022 7 250 6,060.00 3 138 3,422.40 03/05/2022 10 201 4,721.49 2 29 707.31 05/05/2022 - - - 5 273 6,582.03 06/05/2022 5 150 3,603.00 7 179 4,378.34 09/05/2022 4 100 2,350.00 1 1 24.60 10/05/2022 2 50 1,170.00 - - - 11/05/2022 4 181 4,353.05 2 2 48.80 12/05/2022 3 101 2,373.50 1 1 23.80 13/05/2022 4 151 3,574.17 3 151 3,608.90 16/05/2022 2 50 1,175.00 11 396 9,507.96 17/05/2022 3 151 3,543.97 7 351 8,392.41 18/05/2022 2 100 2,390.00 - - - 19/05/2022 2 51 1,208.70 16 613 14,846.86 20/05/2022 6 200 4,830.00 2 52 1,279.20 23/05/2022 1 50 1,210.00 - - - 24/05/2022 5 200 4,826.00 - - - 25/05/2022 1 1 24.2 8 621 15,295.23 26/05/2022 1 1 24.2 3 101 2,464.40 27/05/2022 - - - 5 270 6,671.70 30/05/2022 - - - 7 186 4,612.80 31/05/2022 4 28 686 4 115 2,831.30 01/06/2022 11 324 7,811.64 1 1 24.55 02/06/2022 - - - 12 246 5,950.74 03/06/2022 2 2 48.4 6 216 5,341.68 06/06/2022 3 149 3,643.05 1 1 25.00 07/06/2022 6 151 3,654.20 2 101 2,484.60 08/06/2022 1 1 23.95 4 201 4,844.10 09/06/2022 7 201 4,840.08 6 225 5,490.00 10/06/2022 3 51 1,224.51 2 8 195.12 13/06/2022 8 300 7,110.00 2 19 463.60 14/06/2022 22 450 10,606.50 - - - 15/06/2022 - - - 2 100 2,350.00 16/06/2022 10 301 7,037.38 1 1 23.80 17/06/2022 1 50 1,160.00 7 222 5,232.54 20/06/2022 - - - 5 116 2,763.12 21/06/2022 1 1 23.55 5 251 5,976.31 22/06/2022 2 51 1,193.40 13 503 12,036.79 23/06/2022 2 51 1,213.80 1 1 23.85 24/06/2022 7 151 3,533.40 1 1 23.80 27/06/2022 6 250 5,720.00 3 209 4,953.30 28/06/2022 1 1 22.75 10 381 8,804.91 29/06/2022 - - - 6 300 7,041.00 30/06/2022 9 252 5,690.16 7 181 4,201.01





