Cegedim: Half-year liquidity contract statement

CEGEDIM
Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt
350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
Paris, July 1st 2022
Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM
Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:
- 10,871 shares
- € 102,668.75
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 510
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 421
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 17,040 shares for € 416,738.04
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 17,755 shares for € 442,274.69
As a reminder :
the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:
- 11,586 shares
- € 77,132.10
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 304
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 289
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 10,955 shares for € 293,824.91
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 13,069 shares for € 354,725.37
the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 250,000.00
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|510
|17,040
|416,738.04
|421
|17,755
|442,274.69
|03/01/2022
|2
|100
|2,425.00
|10
|299
|7,334.47
|04/01/2022
|4
|101
|2,474.50
|1
|50
|1,240.00
|05/01/2022
|3
|99
|2,415.60
|5
|200
|4,966.00
|06/01/2022
|4
|150
|3,685.50
|2
|100
|2,475.00
|07/01/2022
|3
|51
|1,244.40
|3
|101
|2,489.65
|10/01/2022
|3
|150
|3,775.50
|9
|350
|8,904.00
|11/01/2022
|7
|150
|3,850.50
|3
|150
|3,903.00
|12/01/2022
|1
|50
|1,270.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/01/2022
|2
|51
|1,285.20
|1
|1
|25.35
|14/01/2022
|5
|51
|1,275.00
|1
|1
|25.00
|17/01/2022
|3
|100
|2,470.00
|1
|50
|1,240.00
|18/01/2022
|1
|50
|1,220.00
|1
|50
|1,225.00
|19/01/2022
|3
|51
|1,259.70
|2
|51
|1,264.29
|20/01/2022
|2
|50
|1,225.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/01/2022
|2
|51
|1,244.91
|2
|51
|1,249.50
|24/01/2022
|11
|350
|8,403.50
|1
|43
|1,053.50
|25/01/2022
|4
|150
|3,525.00
|-
|-
|-
|26/01/2022
|1
|1
|23.2
|4
|150
|3,597.00
|27/01/2022
|1
|25
|595
|1
|1
|24.50
|28/01/2022
|7
|150
|3,576.00
|2
|99
|2,410.65
|31/01/2022
|9
|224
|5,055.68
|-
|-
|-
|01/02/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|100
|2,288.00
|02/02/2022
|3
|75
|1,702.50
|-
|-
|-
|03/02/2022
|4
|50
|1,120.00
|-
|-
|-
|04/02/2022
|3
|27
|596.7
|1
|1
|22.30
|07/02/2022
|1
|24
|523.2
|-
|-
|-
|08/02/2022
|1
|1
|21.8
|2
|51
|1,131.69
|09/02/2022
|-
|-
|-
|3
|100
|2,265.00
|10/02/2022
|5
|94
|2,084.92
|1
|1
|22.45
|11/02/2022
|2
|7
|154
|-
|-
|-
|14/02/2022
|3
|50
|1,062.50
|-
|-
|-
|15/02/2022
|4
|100
|2,168.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/02/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|50
|1,115.00
|17/02/2022
|3
|51
|1,122.00
|1
|1
|22.00
|18/02/2022
|3
|51
|1,096.50
|1
|1
|21.65
|21/02/2022
|2
|50
|1,057.50
|-
|-
|-
|22/02/2022
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|21.50
|23/02/2022
|1
|1
|21.15
|1
|1
|21.15
|24/02/2022
|2
|50
|1,010.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/02/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|25
|525.00
|28/02/2022
|2
|26
|533.52
|3
|37
|795.13
|01/03/2022
|3
|50
|1,054.00
|7
|164
|3,755.60
|02/03/2022
|1
|50
|1,280.00
|21
|1,099
|28,464.10
|03/03/2022
|5
|200
|5,266.00
|7
|200
|5,430.00
|04/03/2022
|6
|150
|3,840.00
|1
|50
|1,290.00
|07/03/2022
|13
|205
|5,090.15
|6
|250
|6,375.00
|08/03/2022
|1
|2
|51.8
|3
|200
|5,356.00
|09/03/2022
|1
|50
|1,325.00
|10
|500
|13,810.00
|10/03/2022
|8
|100
|2,633.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/03/2022
|1
|1
|27.3
|5
|101
|2,787.60
|14/03/2022
|1
|50
|1,370.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/03/2022
|7
|200
|5,410.00
|-
|-
|-
|16/03/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|200
|5,500.00
|17/03/2022
|-
|-
|-
|17
|746
|20,955.14
|18/03/2022
|12
|251
|7,063.14
|1
|1
|28.40
|21/03/2022
|5
|100
|2,770.00
|3
|270
|7,584.30
|22/03/2022
|2
|50
|1,405.00
|1
|100
|2,830.00
|23/03/2022
|5
|194
|5,476.62
|4
|204
|5,830.32
|24/03/2022
|7
|202
|5,649.94
|1
|1
|28.45
|25/03/2022
|24
|1,392
|37,082.88
|2
|101
|2,828.00
|28/03/2022
|11
|1,150
|28,152.00
|-
|-
|-
|29/03/2022
|-
|-
|-
|9
|994
|24,909.64
|30/03/2022
|10
|390
|9,691.50
|2
|308
|7,792.40
|31/03/2022
|4
|200
|5,076.00
|6
|242
|6,219.40
|01/04/2022
|14
|784
|19,607.84
|-
|-
|-
|04/04/2022
|6
|340
|8,316.40
|2
|144
|3,571.20
|05/04/2022
|9
|450
|10,804.50
|1
|120
|2,928.00
|06/04/2022
|4
|251
|5,933.64
|1
|1
|23.95
|07/04/2022
|1
|100
|2,340.00
|3
|240
|5,700.00
|08/04/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|150
|3,600.00
|11/04/2022
|6
|400
|9,480.00
|2
|151
|3,684.40
|12/04/2022
|17
|600
|14,184.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/04/2022
|7
|201
|4,753.65
|1
|1
|23.80
|14/04/2022
|5
|200
|4,690.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/04/2022
|4
|200
|4,636.00
|6
|470
|11,096.70
|20/04/2022
|5
|251
|5,958.74
|9
|451
|10,837.53
|21/04/2022
|4
|101
|2,388.65
|10
|600
|14,460.00
|22/04/2022
|3
|56
|1,319.36
|7
|154
|3,726.80
|25/04/2022
|5
|250
|5,970.00
|-
|-
|-
|26/04/2022
|1
|1
|24.15
|9
|448
|10,931.20
|27/04/2022
|1
|1
|24.35
|2
|201
|4,944.60
|28/04/2022
|1
|1
|24.6
|2
|12
|297.36
|29/04/2022
|5
|301
|7,314.30
|2
|2
|49.16
|02/05/2022
|7
|250
|6,060.00
|3
|138
|3,422.40
|03/05/2022
|10
|201
|4,721.49
|2
|29
|707.31
|05/05/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|273
|6,582.03
|06/05/2022
|5
|150
|3,603.00
|7
|179
|4,378.34
|09/05/2022
|4
|100
|2,350.00
|1
|1
|24.60
|10/05/2022
|2
|50
|1,170.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/05/2022
|4
|181
|4,353.05
|2
|2
|48.80
|12/05/2022
|3
|101
|2,373.50
|1
|1
|23.80
|13/05/2022
|4
|151
|3,574.17
|3
|151
|3,608.90
|16/05/2022
|2
|50
|1,175.00
|11
|396
|9,507.96
|17/05/2022
|3
|151
|3,543.97
|7
|351
|8,392.41
|18/05/2022
|2
|100
|2,390.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/05/2022
|2
|51
|1,208.70
|16
|613
|14,846.86
|20/05/2022
|6
|200
|4,830.00
|2
|52
|1,279.20
|23/05/2022
|1
|50
|1,210.00
|-
|-
|-
|24/05/2022
|5
|200
|4,826.00
|-
|-
|-
|25/05/2022
|1
|1
|24.2
|8
|621
|15,295.23
|26/05/2022
|1
|1
|24.2
|3
|101
|2,464.40
|27/05/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|270
|6,671.70
|30/05/2022
|-
|-
|-
|7
|186
|4,612.80
|31/05/2022
|4
|28
|686
|4
|115
|2,831.30
|01/06/2022
|11
|324
|7,811.64
|1
|1
|24.55
|02/06/2022
|-
|-
|-
|12
|246
|5,950.74
|03/06/2022
|2
|2
|48.4
|6
|216
|5,341.68
|06/06/2022
|3
|149
|3,643.05
|1
|1
|25.00
|07/06/2022
|6
|151
|3,654.20
|2
|101
|2,484.60
|08/06/2022
|1
|1
|23.95
|4
|201
|4,844.10
|09/06/2022
|7
|201
|4,840.08
|6
|225
|5,490.00
|10/06/2022
|3
|51
|1,224.51
|2
|8
|195.12
|13/06/2022
|8
|300
|7,110.00
|2
|19
|463.60
|14/06/2022
|22
|450
|10,606.50
|-
|-
|-
|15/06/2022
|-
|-
|-
|2
|100
|2,350.00
|16/06/2022
|10
|301
|7,037.38
|1
|1
|23.80
|17/06/2022
|1
|50
|1,160.00
|7
|222
|5,232.54
|20/06/2022
|-
|-
|-
|5
|116
|2,763.12
|21/06/2022
|1
|1
|23.55
|5
|251
|5,976.31
|22/06/2022
|2
|51
|1,193.40
|13
|503
|12,036.79
|23/06/2022
|2
|51
|1,213.80
|1
|1
|23.85
|24/06/2022
|7
|151
|3,533.40
|1
|1
|23.80
|27/06/2022
|6
|250
|5,720.00
|3
|209
|4,953.30
|28/06/2022
|1
|1
|22.75
|10
|381
|8,804.91
|29/06/2022
|-
|-
|-
|6
|300
|7,041.00
|30/06/2022
|9
|252
|5,690.16
|7
|181
|4,201.01
Attachment